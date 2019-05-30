Real Matters : Expands Executive Team, Appoints Brian Lang as President and Chief Operating Officer

Real Matters Inc. (“Real Matters” or the “Company”) (TSX: REAL) today announced that it has expanded its executive team with the appointment of Brian Lang as President and Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Lang will be charged with continuing to drive operational excellence as the company grows market share, scales across its businesses, and delivers on its existing long-term strategy.

"Brian’s appointment to this newly created role represents a continuing development of Real Matters’ leadership team, and our evolution as a growth-oriented Company," said Real Matters Chief Executive Officer Jason Smith. “Brian’s background in technology serving the banking industry provides a great fit. He brings a wide breadth of management experience and valuable leadership to our team. We are delighted that Brian is joining Real Matters and we look forward to his contribution to our success.”

Lang joins Real Matters from MasterCard, where he was President of MasterCard Canada. Lang’s career with MasterCard spans more than 13 years during which he held a number of senior executive positions in various geographies including Europe, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Canada. Prior to MasterCard, Lang held key management roles with CIBC and Aeroplan.

"This is an exciting time to be joining Real Matters,” said Brian Lang. “With its leading network management platform and established long-term growth strategy, Real Matters has tremendous runway for growth. I look forward to leveraging these assets and executing for continued results."

Lang will assume the new role starting June 28, 2019, and will report directly to Chief Executive Officer, Jason Smith.

Brian Lang is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts. He is a Six Sigma Master Black Belt and has served on Junior Achievement Boards in three regions. Brian is also on the Boards of Crescent School and Brock University, and is an active United Way MIG member.

About Real Matters

Real Matters is a leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Real Matters’ platform combines its proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending and insurance industry services. Our clients include approximately 60 of the top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S. and some of the largest insurance companies in North America. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals to the mortgage market and a leading independent provider of title and mortgage closing services in the U.S. Established in 2004, Real Matters has offices in Buffalo (NY), Denver (CO), Middletown (RI), and Markham (ON). Real Matters is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol REAL. For more information, visit www.realmatters.com.

