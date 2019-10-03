Real Nutriceutical : APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

REAL NUTRICEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

瑞 年 國 際 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2010)

APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Reference is made to the announcement of Real Nutriceutical Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 21 March 2019 in relation to the resignation of the company secretary and authorised representative.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Kwan Sai Bun, Daniels (''Mr. Kwan'') has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company with effect from 2 October 2019.

Mr. Kwan is the Vice Chairman of Great Chinese Martial Artists Association (a charity group) and Director of Guangzhou Panyu Overseas Friendship Association. Mr. Kwan has more than twenty years' experience in managing and operating book publishing, distribution and retail business.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its warm welcome to Mr. Kwan on his new appointment.

On behalf of the Board Real Nutriceutical Group Limited Mr. Leung Wai Man, Mr. Kwan Sai Bun, Dr. Chow Pok Yu, Ms. Yan, Vivian Raymond Daniels Augustine

Executive Directors

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

