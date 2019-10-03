Real Nutriceutical : APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Log in
APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

10/03/2019 | 06:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

REAL NUTRICEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

瑞 年 際 有 限

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2010)

APPOINTMENT OF AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE

Reference is made to the announcement of Real Nutriceutical Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 21 March 2019 in relation to the resignation of the company secretary and authorised representative.

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Kwan Sai Bun, Daniels (''Mr. Kwan'') has been appointed as an authorised representative of the Company with effect from 2 October 2019.

Mr. Kwan is the Vice Chairman of Great Chinese Martial Artists Association (a charity group) and Director of Guangzhou Panyu Overseas Friendship Association. Mr. Kwan has more than twenty years' experience in managing and operating book publishing, distribution and retail business.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its warm welcome to Mr. Kwan on his new appointment.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Real Nutriceutical Group Limited

Mr. Leung Wai Man,

Mr. Kwan Sai Bun,

Dr. Chow Pok Yu, Ms. Yan, Vivian

Raymond

Daniels

Augustine

Executive Directors

Hong Kong, 3 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Leung Wai Man, Raymond, Mr. Kwan Sai Bun, Daniels, Dr. Chow Pok Yu, Augustine, and Ms. Yan, Vivian, and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ngai Wah Sang, Mr. Wong Kwok On and Mr. Yuen Ching Bor Stephen.

Disclaimer

Real Nutriceutical Group Limited published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 10:10:07 UTC
