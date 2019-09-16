Log in
Real Nutriceutical Group Ltd    2010

REAL NUTRICEUTICAL GROUP LTD

(2010)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 09/13
0.2 HKD   0.00%
10:02aREAL NUTRICEUTICAL : Garnishee orders
PU
08/01ANNOUNCEMENTS AND NOTICES - SUSPENSION OF TRADING : Resumption Guidance
PU
06/06ANNOUNCEMENTS AND NOTICES - SUSPENSION OF TRADING : Resumption Guidance
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Real Nutriceutical : GARNISHEE ORDERS

09/16/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

REAL NUTRICEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

瑞 年 際 有 限

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2010)

GARNISHEE ORDERS

Reference is made to the announcement of Real Nutriceutical Group Limited (the ''Company'') dated 22 July 2019 (the ''Announcement'') in relation to the Writ of Summons. Unless the context requires otherwise, all the terms defined in the Announcement shall have the same meanings when used herein.

The Board announces that the Company has received two garnishee orders nisi (the ''Garnishee Orders'') on 6 September 2019. The Garnishee Orders relate to the Writ of Summons in respect of alleged claims for the aggregate amount of HK$3,216,203.65, including, among other things, the total amount of (1) the sum of HK$3,165,000.00 together with interest thereon at the rate of 8.125% per annum from 5 June 2019 to 24 July 2019 and thereafter at judgment rate until payment and (2) fixed costs of HK$11,045.00 on which Judgment the sum of HK$3,216,203.65 as at 2 August 2019 (the ''Debt'') as stated in the announcement of the Company dated 22 July 2019.

A hearing for the Garnishee Orders is scheduled to be heard before a Master in Chambers at the High Court of HKSAR at 9:30 a.m. on 3 October 2019, among Elite Partners CPA Limited as the Judgment Creditor and the Company as the Judgment Debtor. The Garnishees are The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares and other securities of the Company.

On behalf of the Board

Real Nutriceutical Group Limited

Mr. Leung Wai Man,

Mr. Kwan Sai Bun,

Dr. Chow Pok Yu, Ms. Yan, Vivian

Raymond

Daniels

Augustine

Executive Directors

Hong Kong, 16 September 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Mr. Leung Wai Man, Raymond, Mr. Kwan Sai Bun, Daniels, Dr. Chow Pok Yu, Augustine, and Ms. Yan, Vivian, and the Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ngai Wah Sang, Mr. Wong Kwok On and Mr. Yuen Ching Bor Stephen.

Real Nutriceutical Group Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 14:01:03 UTC
