Real Nutriceutical : UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

REAL NUTRICEUTICAL GROUP LIMITED

瑞 年 國 際 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 2010)

UPDATE ON STATUS OF RESUMPTION

This announcement is made by Real Nutriceutical Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Listing Rules'') and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 22 August 2018, 24 August 2018, 31 August 2018, 7 December 2018, 19 December 2018, 10 January 2019, 21 March 2019 and 3 October 2019 (collectively, the ''Announcements'') respectively in relation to, among other things, (a) the investigation by the Wuxi Public Securities Bureau (無錫市公安 局) against Wuxi Ruinian Industry & Commerce Co., Limited (''Wuxi Ruinian''), a subsidiary of the Company, and the criminal coercive measures (刑事強制措施) by the police in China imposed on Mr. Wang Fucai, the chairman of the board (''Board'') of directors of the Company (''Directors''), the chief executive officer of the Company and an executive Director (''Reported Incidents''); (b) the suspension (''Suspension'') of trading in the shares of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (''Stock Exchange'') with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 4 July 2018 as directed by the Securities and Futures Commission (''SFC'') pursuant to its power under Rule 8(1) of the Securities and Futures (Stock Market Listing) Rules (''Rule 8(1)''); (c) the issues and concerns raised by the SFC leading to its exercise of its power under Rule 8(1) as aforesaid; (d) the transitional arrangements under the amended delisting framework applied to the Company under the amended Listing Rules effective from 1 August 2018; (e) the delay in publication of the interim results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2018; (f) winding up and liquidation of Wuxi Ruinian, the Group's principal subsidiary; (g) poll results of the extraordinary general meeting held on 18 December 2018; (h) the removal and appointment of executive Directors, and the appointment of Independent non-executive Directors; (i) the resignation as the company secretary, authorised representative and the chief financial officer by Mr. Poon Yick Pang, Philip with effect from 15 March 2019; and (j) appointment of authorized representative.

This announcement serves as an update on the latest developments in relation to the Group.