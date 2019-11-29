SUSPENSION OF TRADING: RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

writ of summons from Elite Partners CPA Limited by the Company on 6 June 2019; (k) the receipt of two garnishee orders nisi by the Company; and (l) further information on garnishee orders.

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

On 10 September 2018 and 1 February 2019, the Company has been notified by the Stock Exchange of the following resumption guidance (''Resumption Guidance'') for the Company:

to publish outstanding financial results and address any audit qualifications; to inform the market of all material information for the shareholders and the investors to appraise the Company ' s position; and to demonstrate a sufficient level of operations or assets under Rule 13.24 to warrant the continued listing the Company ' s shares.

For the avoidance of doubts, the Company must remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction before trading in its securities is allowed to resume. For this purpose, the Company has the primary responsibility to devise its action plan for resumption. To assist the Company, the Stock Exchange sets out the additional resumption guidance, subject to its modification or supplement if the Company's situation changes.

The Stock Exchange has indicated that it might modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes.

On 26 August 2019, the Company received a notice from the Stock Exchange in relation to resumption deadline, indicating that all requirements of resumption guidance shall be satisfied before 31 January 2020, the resumption deadline, and the resumption plan shall be submitted to the Stock Exchange and approval for the resumption of trading shall be obtained from the Stock Exchange by that day, otherwise, the Listing Department will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing.

UPDATE ON THE SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Wuxi Ruinian and Wuxi Yinqian Bioscience Company Limited* (無錫銀乾生物科技有限公 司) (''Wuxi Yinqian''), both of which are subsidiaries of the Group in China, are in the process of bankruptcy liquidation and reorganization, respectively. The bankruptcy administrator is still conducting an audit on Wuxi Ruinian and Wuxi Yinqian. In accordance with the resumption guidance from the Stock Exchange, the Company is still making every effort to liaise closely with the bankruptcy administrator for seeking the company accounts of Wuxi Ruinian and Wuxi Yinqian as soon as possible. According to the law of China, except for bankruptcy administrator, other related parties (including Directors, legal persons and shareholders) in Wuxi Ruinian and Wuxi Yinqian which are undergoing bankruptcy proceedings shall not obtain any accounts for the time being, and the Group shall only obtain the company accounts upon complying with legal procedures of China. The representatives of the Board have been in close contact with the bankruptcy administrator through lawyers in China. The Company has previously applied for registration of creditor