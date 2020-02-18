RealNetworks : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership

Log in
02/18/2020 | 07:43pm EST

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0104 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the

Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Date of Event Requiring

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Statement (MM/DD/YYYY)

Ensing Michael

2/14/2020

REALNETWORKS INC [RNWK]

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

1501 1ST AVENUE SOUTH,

_____ Director

_____ 10% Owner

SUITE 600

___X___ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

Interim CFO /

(Street)

5. If Amendment, Date

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

SEATTLE, WA 98134

Original Filed(MM/DD/YYYY)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

(Instr. 4)

Beneficially Owned

Form: Direct

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

(D) or Indirect

(I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate Security

2. Date Exercisable

3. Title and Amount of

4. Conversion

5. Ownership

6. Nature of Indirect

(Instr. 4)

and Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

or Exercise

Form of

Beneficial Ownership

(MM/DD/YYYY)

Derivative Security

Price of

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

(Instr. 4)

Derivative

Security:

Security

Direct (D) or

Date

Expiration

Title

Amount or Number of

Indirect (I)

Exercisable

Date

Shares

(Instr. 5)

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

No issuer securities beneficially owned.

No securities are beneficially owned.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% OwnerOfficer

Other

Ensing Michael

1501 1ST AVENUE SOUTH, SUITE 600

Interim CFO

SEATTLE, WA 98134

Signatures

/s/ Michael Parham, attorney-in-fact

2/18/2020

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

  • If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
    Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

POWER OF ATTORNEY

The undersigned hereby constitutes and appoints Michael Parham as the undersigned's true and lawful attorney-in-fact to:

  1. execute for and on behalf of the undersigned, in the undersigned's capacity as an executive officer of RealNetworks, Inc. (the "Company"), Forms 3, 4 and 5 in accordance with Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the rules thereunder (the "Exchange Act") and Form ID to obtain EDGAR codes and related documentation for use in filing Forms 3, 4 and 5;
  2. do and perform any and all acts for and on behalf of the undersigned which may be necessary or desirable to complete and execute any such Form 3, 4 or 5 or Form ID, complete and execute any amendment or amendments thereto, and timely file such forms with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and any stock exchange or similar authority;
  3. take any other action of any type whatsoever in connection with the foregoing which, in the opinion of such attorney-in-fact, may be of benefit to, in the best interest of, or legally required by, the undersigned, it being understood that the documents executed by such attorney-in-fact on behalf of the undersigned pursuant to this Power of Attorney shall be in such form and shall contain such terms and conditions as such attorney-in-fact may approve in such attorney-in-fact's discretion; and
  4. seek or obtain, as the undersigned's attorney-in-fact and on the undersigned's behalf, information regarding transactions in the Company's securities from any third party, including brokers, employee benefit plan administrators and trustees, and the undersigned hereby authorizes any such person to release any such information to such attorney-in-fact and approves and ratifies any such release of information.

The undersigned hereby grants to each such attorney-in-fact full power and authority to do and perform any and every act and thing whatsoever requisite, necessary, or proper to be done in connection with the exercise of any of the rights and powers herein granted, as fully to all intents and purposes as the undersigned might or could do if personally present, with full power of substitution or revocation, herby ratifying and confirming all that such attorney-in-fact, or such attorney-in-fact's substitute or substitutes, shall lawfully do or cause to be done by virtue of this Power of Attorney and the rights and powers herein granted. The undersigned acknowledges that the foregoing attorneys-in-fact, in serving in such capacity at the request of the undersigned, are not assuming, nor is the Company assuming, any of the undersigned's responsibilities to comply with Section 16 of the Exchange Act.

This Power of Attorney shall remain in full force and effect until the undersigned is no longer required to file Forms 3, 4, and 5 with respect to the undersigned's holdings of and transactions in securities issued by the Company, unless earlier revoked by the undersigned in a signed writing delivered to the foregoing attorneys-in-fact.

This Power of Attorney does not relieve the undersigned from responsibility for compliance with the undersigned's obligations under the Exchange Act, including, without limitation, the reporting requirements under Section 16 of the Exchange Act. Additionally, although pursuant to this Power of Attorney the Company will use commercially reasonable best efforts to timely and accurately file Section 16 reports on behalf of the undersigned, the Company does not represent or warrant that it will be able to in all cases timely and accurately file Section 16 reports on behalf of the undersigned due to various factors, including, but not limited to, possible time zone differences between the Company and the undersigned and the Company's need to rely on others for information, including the undersigned and brokers of the undersigned.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned had caused this Power of Attorney to be executed as of this 14th day of February 2020.

By: /s/ Michael Ensing

Michael Ensing

Disclaimer

RealNetworks Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:42:00 UTC
