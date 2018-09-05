Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RealNetworks Inc    RNWK

REALNETWORKS INC (RNWK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RealNetworks : Scener Launches as Free Synchronized Commentary Platform for Streaming Shows and Movies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 10:07pm EDT

Anyone Can Create, Share, and Watch Video Commentaries that Bring aSocial Experience to Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube Content

Los Angeles, CA & Seattle, WA - September 5, 2018 - Scener, a new platform that enables anyone to create, share, and watch picture-in-picture commentary videos synchronized with their favorite streaming shows and movies, launches today. The platform seamlessly overlays with leading streaming services Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, allowing anyone to enjoy and create commentary as they watch.

With its 'hosted show' experience, Scener facilitates a more social, entertaining, and creative way to watch online video together, without altering the underlying content. To get started, go to Scener.com to add the free Scener Google Chrome extension for laptops or desktops.

Scener provides a new way to discover great things to watch, and is debuting with over 600 hosted movies, episodes, and videos, such as:

  • Filup Molina, a leading YouTube creator of reaction commentary with over 1.5M subscribers on his channel, New Rockstars, unpacks fan theories behind Breaking Bad
  • Formerly incarcerated activists Jayda Rasberry and James Nelson give an insider's look at what prison is really like while watching Orange is the New Black
  • Hannah Pilkes, a breakout Vine star, adds her comedic take to The Santa Clarita Diet, Gossip Girls, and Friends
  • Pop culture expert and best-selling author of 'Seinfeldia' and 'Sex and the City and Us,' Jennifer Armstrong gives expert insight into plotline development for Seinfeld
  • Marc Bernardin, Marvel and DC comics writer and co-host of podcast Fatman on Batman with filmmaker Kevin Smith, gives an in-depth, writer's perspective on Sin City

With Scener, anyone - not just established creators, digital talent and industry experts - can showcase their personality or expertise by hosting a show, movie or video clip. Commentary can be shared publicly to help grow and build new audiences, or can be invite-only for friends and family. By signing up to Scener, viewers can engage further by liking and following their favorite hosts and commenting on their videos.

'Scener has incredible potential to broaden the dialogue between the makers and the consumers of entertainment content,' said Joe Braidwood, Co-Founder and CMO of Scener. 'Audiences are hungry for new platforms, tools and communities to enhance the traditional way we watch films and video so that there is more cross-pollination, fan-theories, and creative feedback. Our goal is to enhance storytelling and story consumption: with platforms like Scener, studios, directors, producers, and writers will be guided to make more informed decisions about the content their audiences crave.'

'Over 20 years ago, we at Real revolutionized media by inventing the world's first commercial Internet streaming system,' said Rob Glaser, Executive Chairman of Scener and founder and CEO of RealNetworks Inc. 'With the launch of Scener, we're reinventing the streaming experience itself.'

'The vision for Scener came from the desire to rewind social media commentary for the big moments in Game of Thrones episodes,' said Daniel Strickland, Co-Founder and CTO of Scener. 'Since then, we've been hard at work to create a whole new way for people to watch their favorite shows and movies together... and we're just getting started. It will be amazing to see how creative communities will use Scener to engage audiences in delightful and unexpected ways.'

###

About Scener
Scener is the new platform that lets you create, share, and watch picture-in-picture commentary videos synced with your favorite streaming shows and movies. Scener is the better way to watch, bringing people together over shared passions and interests. It makes viewing online video more social, entertaining, and fun. Scener is enabled easily on a desktop or laptop with Google Chrome. Scener is incubated by media streaming pioneer RealNetworks Inc. Find out more and host a show at scener.com.

Press Inquiries:
Stacy Katz, for Scener
Stacy Katz Communications
Stacy@StacyKatz.com
(310) 695-5444

Partnership Inquiries:
Joe Braidwood, Scener
Joe@scener.com
(424) 322-0354

Disclaimer

RealNetworks Inc. published this content on 05 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 02:06:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALNETWORKS INC
10:07pREALNETWORKS : Scener Launches as Free Synchronized Commentary Platform for Stre..
PU
08/02REALNETWORKS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
08/01REALNETWORKS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01REALNETWORKS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/01REALNETWORKS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/01REALNETWORKS : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
PR
07/23REALNETWORKS : Schools eye facial recognition technology to boost security
AQ
07/18REALNETWORKS : Facial-Recognition Systems Pitched as School-Safety Solutions, Ra..
AQ
07/18REALNETWORKS : Provides SAFR Facial Recognition Solution for Free to Every K-12 ..
PR
07/17REALNETWORKS : Launches SAFR, a Best-In-Class Facial Recognition Platform
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/04RealNetworks Inc.'s (RNWK) CEO Robert Glaser on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/01RealNetworks reports Q2 results 
05/07RealNetworks' (RNWK) CEO Rob Glaser on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transc.. 
05/03RealNetworks reports Q1 results 
04/24DAILY INSIDER RATINGS ROUND UP 4/20/ : Pdvw, smpl, ccur, dex, cik, eyeg 
Chart REALNETWORKS INC
Duration : Period :
RealNetworks Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALNETWORKS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Glaser Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cary L. Baker Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Dominique Trempont Lead Independent Director
Janice M. Roberts Independent Director
Mike B. Slade Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALNETWORKS INC-5.85%122
MICROSOFT CORPORATION30.59%856 617
RED HAT24.47%26 516
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC101.89%21 506
SPLUNK INC55.29%18 653
CITRIX SYSTEMS28.89%15 386
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.