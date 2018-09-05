RealNetworks : Scener Launches as Free Synchronized Commentary Platform for Streaming Shows and Movies

Anyone Can Create, Share, and Watch Video Commentaries that Bring aSocial Experience to Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube Content



Los Angeles, CA & Seattle, WA - September 5, 2018 - Scener, a new platform that enables anyone to create, share, and watch picture-in-picture commentary videos synchronized with their favorite streaming shows and movies, launches today. The platform seamlessly overlays with leading streaming services Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube, allowing anyone to enjoy and create commentary as they watch.

With its 'hosted show' experience, Scener facilitates a more social, entertaining, and creative way to watch online video together, without altering the underlying content. To get started, go to Scener.com to add the free Scener Google Chrome extension for laptops or desktops.

Scener provides a new way to discover great things to watch, and is debuting with over 600 hosted movies, episodes, and videos, such as:

Filup Molina, a leading YouTube creator of reaction commentary with over 1.5M subscribers on his channel, New Rockstars, unpacks fan theories behind Breaking Bad

Formerly incarcerated activists Jayda Rasberry and James Nelson give an insider's look at what prison is really like while watching Orange is the New Black

Hannah Pilkes, a breakout Vine star, adds her comedic take to The Santa Clarita Diet, Gossip Girls, and Friends

Pop culture expert and best-selling author of 'Seinfeldia' and 'Sex and the City and Us,' Jennifer Armstrong gives expert insight into plotline development for Seinfeld

Marc Bernardin, Marvel and DC comics writer and co-host of podcast Fatman on Batman with filmmaker Kevin Smith, gives an in-depth, writer's perspective on Sin City

With Scener, anyone - not just established creators, digital talent and industry experts - can showcase their personality or expertise by hosting a show, movie or video clip. Commentary can be shared publicly to help grow and build new audiences, or can be invite-only for friends and family. By signing up to Scener, viewers can engage further by liking and following their favorite hosts and commenting on their videos.

'Scener has incredible potential to broaden the dialogue between the makers and the consumers of entertainment content,' said Joe Braidwood, Co-Founder and CMO of Scener. 'Audiences are hungry for new platforms, tools and communities to enhance the traditional way we watch films and video so that there is more cross-pollination, fan-theories, and creative feedback. Our goal is to enhance storytelling and story consumption: with platforms like Scener, studios, directors, producers, and writers will be guided to make more informed decisions about the content their audiences crave.'

'Over 20 years ago, we at Real revolutionized media by inventing the world's first commercial Internet streaming system,' said Rob Glaser, Executive Chairman of Scener and founder and CEO of RealNetworks Inc. 'With the launch of Scener, we're reinventing the streaming experience itself.'

'The vision for Scener came from the desire to rewind social media commentary for the big moments in Game of Thrones episodes,' said Daniel Strickland, Co-Founder and CTO of Scener. 'Since then, we've been hard at work to create a whole new way for people to watch their favorite shows and movies together... and we're just getting started. It will be amazing to see how creative communities will use Scener to engage audiences in delightful and unexpected ways.'

About Scener

Scener is the new platform that lets you create, share, and watch picture-in-picture commentary videos synced with your favorite streaming shows and movies. Scener is the better way to watch, bringing people together over shared passions and interests. It makes viewing online video more social, entertaining, and fun. Scener is enabled easily on a desktop or laptop with Google Chrome. Scener is incubated by media streaming pioneer RealNetworks Inc. Find out more and host a show at scener.com.

