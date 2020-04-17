RealNetworks : to Release First Quarter 2020 Results on May 6th

Log in
04/17/2020 | 09:01am EDT

SEATTLE, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), a leader in digital media software and services, announced today it will report financial results for its 2020 first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (United States) or 1-201-389-0879 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 13701794.

A live webcast will be available on RealNetworks' Investor Relations site under Events & Presentations at http://investor.realnetworks.com and will be archived online upon completion of the conference call.

About RealNetworks
Building on a legacy of digital media expertise and innovation, RealNetworks has created a new generation of products that employ best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning to enhance and secure our daily lives. SAFR (www.safr.com) is the world's premier facial recognition platform for live video. Leading in real-world performance and accuracy as evidenced in testing by NIST, SAFR enables new applications for security, convenience, and analytics. For information about our other products, visit www.realnetworks.com.

RealNetworks is a registered trademark of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact
Kimberly Orlando
Addo Investor Relations
1-310-829-5400
IR@realnetworks.com
RNWK-F

RealNetworks Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realnetworks-to-release-first-quarter-2020-results-on-may-6th-301042547.html

SOURCE RealNetworks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
