Ascending To New Heights: Fourth Class Of Next Generation Brokerage Leaders Graduate From Realogy Executive Program

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) celebrated yesterday the fourth graduating class of Ascend: The Executive Leadership Experience. The group of 31 real estate brokerage leaders were honored for completing the comprehensive 46-week program that provides a unique learning opportunity to enhance the business succession program within their companies.

Realogy offers Ascend to its brand-affiliated real estate broker owners who seek a smooth and profitable business succession transition as well as rising senior leaders of large multi-office franchisees and company owned stores. The program leverages Realogy's deep industry knowledge and engages senior leadership, real estate industry experts as well as more than 70 brand franchisees who have participated in panels and webinars over the past four years.

"Realogy's Ascend leadership experience is a unique and compelling learning opportunity within the industry," said John Peyton, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. "Across Realogy, we strive to offer valuable and effective programs that support the growth and success of our franchisees and affiliated agents, and we congratulate all those who have completed this year's program and wish them much success as they ascend to new heights within their individual companies."

Ascend features intensive learning experiences that prepare participants to become successful brokerage leaders by challenging them to significant growth in three core areas identified in the program's mission statement: Leading Self. Leading Others. Leading Organizations.® The challenging curriculum combines onsite classroom sessions at Realogy's headquarters along with online learning modules and individual case study presentations.

According to Mike Good, Realogy's executive champion for Ascend, out of the 31 graduates, four have already received promotions and eight have become owners.

While the graduation marks the end of the program for today's graduates, the learning continues as they join previous graduates in the Ascend Alumni Network, which now boasts nearly 150 members representing all of Realogy's franchise brands, across three countries and in 125 different cities. The Alumni Network continues to meet for structured events, knowledge sharing and networking.

"Participation and completion of this program is a significant commitment to personal and professional growth," Good said. "We congratulate all of our graduates who have shown exemplary progress over the past year."

Feedback from 2019 Ascend Graduates:

"Ascend provides a real estate education and network that cannot be replicated. It's a once in a lifetime experience and a competitive advantage for me and our entire organization."

– Karen Garrett, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Shanahan Group, Winchester, Massachusetts

"Due to Ascend, I am clear, focused and organized toward the future of our firm and the direction we are headed for growth. There is no other opportunity as impactful as this for leadership and/or change management."

– Theresa Jordan, Century 21 The Real Estate Center, Lynnwood, Washington

"Ascend has helped me understand who I am, how I lead and how to best combine the two for maximum effectiveness. It has been the most rewarding development program I have experienced in my lifetime. Truly transformational."

– David Sly, Coldwell Banker Bain, Portland, Oregon

"The information I've learned has helped me to key in on growth opportunities for our company and to develop tactics to capitalize on them. I've realized through interactions with panelists and participants that my challenges are largely shared by other brokerages across markets – and I've learned effective strategies others are using to address them."

– Shelley Johnson, Tomlinson Sotheby's International Realty, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab.

