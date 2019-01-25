Changing The Game: Realogy Leads The Industry On REAL Trends List Of Real Estate Innovators

Log in
01/25/2019 | 09:06am EST

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) today announced a new talent milestone, achieving more affiliated executives on the REAL Trends inaugural Game Changers list than any other real estate company or organization. REAL Trends, a leading source of analysis and information for the residential real estate brokerage industry, named five Realogy executives and two from its affiliated brands to its list of 50 industry professionals who they believe have the potential to change the game of real estate in the coming year.

Realogy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

"Today is an exciting time of transformation in residential real estate, and I congratulate all those featured on Real Trends' first-ever Game Changers list who drive change not only within their own organizations but also across the industry more broadly," said Ryan Schneider, CEO and president, Realogy. "I am privileged to be able to work with so many passionate 'game changers' here at Realogy every day as we fuel and accelerate innovation to deliver more value to our agents and owners."

The following Realogy-related individuals are listed among the 2019 REAL Trends Game Changers (#gamechangers):

  • Ryan Schneider, CEO & president, Realogy Holdings Corp.
  • John Peyton, president & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group
  • Simon Chen, president & CEO, ERA Real Estate
  • Sherry Chris, president & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
  • Michael Miedler, president & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate
  • Todd Hetherington, CEO, Century 21 New Millennium
  • Mike Prodehl, president & CEO, Coldwell Banker Honig Bell/Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group

According to REAL Trends, the 2019 REAL Trends Game Changers is a subjective list of real estate industry professionals who they determined are the thought leaders of the industry.

"When we look at what's happening in our industry, it occurred to our team that there are a fairly small group of people who, because of their position, products or services, are currently playing a hot hand or have the real ability to change the game," said Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 193,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 106,400 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey. 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/changing-the-game-realogy-leads-the-industry-on-real-trends-list-of-real-estate-innovators-300784285.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
