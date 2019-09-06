Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Realogy Holdings Corp    RLGY

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP

(RLGY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) and Encourages Realogy Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 11:01pm EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all investors that purchased Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) securities between February 24, 2019 and May 22, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 9, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The complaint, filed on July 11, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions; and (3) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Realogy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Realogy shares during the Class Period, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning the Realogy lawsuit, please go to https://bespc.com/rlgy. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
09/06DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
09/05REALOGY : Announces Strategic Organizational Changes
PR
09/05REALOGY : Sotheby's International Realty Brand Enters Oklahoma City
PR
09/04DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsu..
BU
09/04REALOGY : Coldwell Banker Reliable Announces New Office in New York City
PU
08/29SHAREHOLDER ALERT - REALOGY HOLDINGS : September 9, 2019
PR
08/29REALOGY : 8-k
PU
08/27REALOGY : Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene, Houston's Number One..
PR
08/27REALOGY : Coldwell Banker Helps Find Forever Homes for Dogs during National Pet ..
PU
08/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Hold..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 926 M
EBIT 2019 322 M
Net income 2019 48,2 M
Debt 2019 3 135 M
Yield 2019 7,30%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 4,52x
EV / Sales2019 0,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
Capitalization 564 M
Chart REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Realogy Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 7,06  $
Last Close Price 4,93  $
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael J. Williams Chairman
Timothy B. Gustavson Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen A. Fraser Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dave Gordon Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP-66.42%534
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 171
RELO GROUP INC4.05%3 694
OPEN HOUSE CO LTD45.63%2 720
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%2 718
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO LTD25.51%2 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group