Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Realogy Holdings Corp. Investors (RLGY)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces an investigation on behalf of Realogy Holdings Corp. ("Realogy" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLGY) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 22, 2019, it was reported that the DOJ has been investigating the Company for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential real estate brokerage, focusing primarily on broker compensation and listing restrictions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.71, more than 9%, over two trading sessions to close at $7.13 on May 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

