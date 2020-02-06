Guaranteed Rate : Announces 2020 Agent Partner Advantage Program

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Guaranteed Rate Companies announces its 2020 Agent Partner Advantage Program that aims to create a "best-in-class" homebuying and selling experience by providing game-changing tools and products.

With $37 billion in total funded loan volume in 2019, Guaranteed Rate Companies has grown to become one of the top retail lenders in the country. The company works with clients and referral partners throughout the country to deliver an on-the-go experience built for every generation of homebuyers.

"Our goal is to create the best user experience for customers and real estate agents," said Guaranteed Rate Founder and CEO Victor Ciardelli. "To continue these efforts in 2020, we have created an even more seamless process to showcase homes and help our agents capture leads, putting more power in the hands of our clients and giving our partners the tools to build their business."

Guaranteed Rate's 2020 Agent Partner Advantage Program includes an enhanced suite of new digital tools and products, such as Red Arrow Connect and ListHome℠ , which are designed to efficiently turn prospects into leads by capturing and managing contact information and using the technology platform to generate more business.

Red Arrow Connect is a multi-faceted Customer Relationship Manager (CRM) platform used to help loan officers and agents stay connected with leads and potential buyers. Through this customizable CRM, agents can deploy an omni-channel marketing approach using personalized email, social media, print collateral, direct mail and web marketing.

ListHome℠ equips agents and loan officers with customized property websites, which include multiple listing service (MLS) and internet data exchange (IDX) integrations. ListHome℠ also delivers easy-to-use, modern templates that flawlessly showcase homes, attract interested buyers and capture visitor information.

These products expand on Guaranteed Rate's ability to help loan officers and agents grow their unique businesses and provide their clients with modern technology to simplify the homebuying experience.

About the Guaranteed Rate Companies

The Guaranteed Rate Companies, which includes Guaranteed Rate Inc., and Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, has over 5,000 employees in a total of 700 offices across the U.S and funded $37 billion in 2019. Headquartered in Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Inc. is one of the largest retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Founded in 2000 and licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., it has helped homeowners nationwide with home purchase loans and refinances. The company has established itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates and delivering unparalleled customer service. 2017 marked the launch of Guaranteed Rate Affinity, LLC, a mortgage origination joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in residential real estate franchising and brokerage. Collectively, the companies have earned honors and awards including: "Top Lender for Online Service" for 2018 by U.S. News & World Report; No. 3 ranking in Scotsman Guide's Top Retail Mortgage Lenders 2018; Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list for seven consecutive years; and Best Online Lender and Best Lender for FHA Streamline Refinance by NerdWallet in 2019. Visit rate.com for more information.

