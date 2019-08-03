Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Realogy Holdings Corp    RLGY

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP

(RLGY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Realogy Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2019 | 10:01am EDT

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey on behalf of those who acquired Realogy Holdings Corp. (“Realogy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLGY) securities during the period from February 24, 2017 to May 22, 2019 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 9, 2019 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that the Company failed to disclose that: (i) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer’s broker at an inflated rate; and (ii) Realogy’s anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry’s practices regarding brokers’ commissions.

On March 11, 2019, it was reported that a lawsuit had been filed against several realtors, including Realogy, which alleged that the companies were violating antitrust laws. On this news, Realogy’s share price fell $0.21, or 1.7%, to close at $12.07 on March 12, 2019.

On April 18, 2019, it was reported that a second antitrust lawsuit had been filed. On this news, Realogy’s share price fell $0.57, or 4.4%, to close at $12.32 on April 22, 2019.

On May 22, 2019, it was reported that the DOJ had been investigating Realogy for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential real estate brokerage. On this news, Realogy’s share price fell $0.71, or 9%, over two trading sessions to close at $7.13 on May 23, 2019.

If you acquired Realogy securities during the Class Period, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
10:01aKirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Fi..
BU
08/02LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE : Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact th..
PR
08/01CARTUS : Technology Continues Advancing with MovePro360
PR
07/30REALOGY LAUNCHES AGENT X : Voice Powered Productivity Tool for Agents
PR
07/29REALOGY : CENTURY 21® Takes To Social Media To Promote "Shark-Free" Listings For..
PR
07/24REALOGY : ERA Unveils New Affiliation in Syracuse, Indiana
PR
07/23REALOGY : Struggling Real-Estate Giant Realogy Strikes Deal With Amazon--2nd Upd..
DJ
07/23REALOGY : Struggling Real-Estate Giant Realogy Strikes Deal With Amazon--Update
DJ
07/23REALOGY : Thinking about buying stock in Chiasma, Coca-Cola, Lockheed Martin, LY..
PR
07/23REALOGY : Shares Up 35% on Amazon Partnership
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 901 M
EBIT 2019 338 M
Net income 2019 71,1 M
Debt 2019 3 144 M
Yield 2019 7,24%
P/E ratio 2019 7,79x
P/E ratio 2020 4,39x
EV / Sales2019 0,63x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 568 M
Chart REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Realogy Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,43  $
Last Close Price 4,97  $
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 69,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael J. Williams Chairman
Timothy B. Gustavson Controller, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Stephen A. Fraser Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dave Gordon Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP-66.14%568
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%6 170
RELO GROUP INC13.74%3 974
OPEN HOUSE CO LTD33.38%2 497
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%2 469
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO LTD6.93%2 246
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group