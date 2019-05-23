Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Realogy Holdings Corp. Investors (RLGY)

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of
Realogy Holdings Corp. (“Realogy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLGY)
investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On May 22, 2019, it was reported that the DOJ has been investigating the
Company for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential
real estate brokerage, focusing primarily on broker compensation and
listing restrictions.
On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.71, more than 9%, over
two trading sessions to close at $7.13 on May 23, 2019, thereby injuring
investors.
