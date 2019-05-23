Log in
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Realogy Holdings Corp. Investors (RLGY)

05/23/2019 | 07:01pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Realogy Holdings Corp. (“Realogy” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLGY) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 22, 2019, it was reported that the DOJ has been investigating the Company for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential real estate brokerage, focusing primarily on broker compensation and listing restrictions.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.71, more than 9%, over two trading sessions to close at $7.13 on May 23, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Realogy securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2019
