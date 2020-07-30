PRESENTATION: Second Quarter 2020 Webcast Presentation (Slides)

Important Disclosures

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The Company desires to take advantage of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this statement for the express purpose of availing itself of the protections of the safe harbor with respect to all forward-looking statements. Therefore, the Company wishes to caution each participant to consider carefully the specific factors discussed with each forward-looking statement in this presentation and other factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements", "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" as such factors in some cases have affected, and in the future (together with other factors) could affect, the ability of the Company to implement its business strategy and may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements expressed herein. Forward-looking statements and projections are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management, including, but not limited to, any statements we make related to expectations with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The information contained in this presentation is as of July 30, 2020. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information or the forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or otherwise. RECIPIENTS ARE STRONGLY ADVISED TO READ THE COMPANY'S FILINGS WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures, as used in this presentation, are supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures. Refer to slides 15-17 of this presentation and Tables 1a, 5a, 5b, 6a, 6b, 7, 8a, 8b and 9 of the July 30 press release announcing second quarter 2020 financial results for the definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures, a reconciliation of these measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, and the Company's explanation of why it believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors.