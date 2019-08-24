Log in
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP

(RLGY)
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation - RLGY

08/24/2019 | 10:51am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Realogy Holdings Corporation  ("Realogy" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLGY).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Realogy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On May 22, 2019, media outlets reported that the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Realogy for potential anti-competitive practices related to residential real estate brokerage, focusing primarily on broker compensation and listing restrictions. 

On this news, Realogy's stock price fell $0.71 per share, more than 9%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $7.13 per share on May 23, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-realogy-holdings-corporation---rlgy-300906591.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
