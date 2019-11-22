Log in
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

(RLGY)
REALOGY HOLDINGS INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Realogy Holdings Corp. - RLGY

11/22/2019 | 10:51pm EST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY).  

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") - - not all law firms are created equal. Visit www.ksfcounsel.com to learn more about KSF. (PRNewsfoto/Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC)

Between March and April 2019, the Company was one of several national real estate brokers sued in antitrust class action lawsuits alleging that they had entered into agreements with other brokers that caused home sellers to pay inflated commissions on the sale of their homes, in violation of federal antitrust law.  On May 22, 2019, media outlets reported that the U.S. Department of Justice was investigating the Company for potential anti-competitive practices related to broker commissions in the real estate industry. Subsequently, the Company and certain of its executives were also sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information regarding the antitrust misconduct, violating federal securities laws.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Realogy's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Realogy's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws. 

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Realogy shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-rlgy/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200
New Orleans, LA 70163

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-holdings-investigation-initiated-by-former-louisiana-attorney-general--kahn-swick--foti-llc-investigates-the-officers-and-directors-of-realogy-holdings-corp---rlgy-300964101.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
