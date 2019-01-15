Log in
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP (RLGY)

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP (RLGY)
01/15 03:04:01 pm
17.635 USD   -1.20%
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Real Estate Powerhouse: Realogy Leads Industry on the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200

01/15/2019 | 02:46pm EST

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is home to more of the most powerful people in residential real estate than any other company, according to the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 list, released today. Realogy placed an industry-leading 32 employees, affiliated brokers and independent sales associates on the Swanepoel Power 200, the definitive ranking of the residential real estate industry's 200 most powerful and influential leaders. Notably, Realogy leaders also accounted for five of the Top 20 Most Powerful Women Executives.

"Congratulations to all the industry leaders, influencers and individual powerhouses who made this year's Swanepoel Power 200 list," said Ryan Schneider, CEO and president, Realogy. "I am fortunate and proud to get to work with many of them here at Realogy where together across our businesses and brands we work to empower, grow and support our agents and franchisees every day."

The Realogy-related individuals ranked on the Swanepoel Power 200 (#SP200) and related recognition lists are shown below in order of appearance:

Swanepoel Power 200

  • Ryan Schneider, president & CEO, Realogy
  • John Peyton, president & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group
  • Ryan Gorman, president & CEO, NRT
  • Charlie Young, president & CEO, Coldwell Banker
  • Sherry Chris, president & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
  • Philip White, president & CEO, Sotheby's International Realty
  • Pamela Liebman, president & CEO, The Corcoran Group
  • Simon Chen, president & CEO, ERA Real Estate
  • Scott Webber, CEO, LIV Sotheby's International Realty
  • Martin Charlwood, vice chairman & CEO, Century 21 Canada
  • Kate Rossi, EVP Eastern Region, NRT
  • Greg Macres, EVP Western Region, NRT
  • Sue Yannaccone, regional EVP, Eastern Seaboard and Midwest Regions, NRT
  • Kathy Korte, EVP, NRT
  • Paul Breunich, president & Owner, William Pitt/Julia B. Fee Sotheby's International Realty
  • Judy Green, CEO, Premier Sotheby's International Realty
  • Robert Merrick, chairman & CEO, Latter & Blum Realtors (ERA Powered)
  • Jamie Duran, president, Orange County, Desert Region and San Diego Properties, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
  • Dave Gordon, chief technology officer, Realogy
  • Marilyn Eiland & Mark Woodroof, managing partners, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene
  • Joe King, president, Ohio, NRT
  • Duff Rubin, president, Mid-Atlantic Region, NRT
  • Charles El-Moussa, president of Coldwell Banker Texas, NRT
  • Ayoub Rabah, president, Chicago, NRT
  • Steve Games, managing partner and CEO, Pacific Sotheby's International Realty
  • Deems Dickinson, president, Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty
  • Bill Kessler, founder & CEO, Century 21 Affiliated
  • Todd Hetherington, CEO, Century 21 New Millennium
  • Mike Prodehl, president & CEO, Coldwell Banker Honig Bell/Coldwell Banker The Real Estate Group
  • Michael Miedler, president & CEO, Century 21 Real Estate
  • Mark Lowham, CEO, TTR Sotheby's International Realty
  • Mark Choey, co-founder & chief technology officer, Climb Real Estate

Top 20 Women Leaders (subset of SP200)

  • Sherry Chris, president & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
  • Pamela Liebman, president & CEO, The Corcoran Group
  • Kate Rossi, EVP Eastern Region, NRT
  • Sue Yannaccone, regional EVP, Eastern Seaboard and Midwest Regions, NRT
  • Kathy Korte, president & CEO, Sotheby's International Realty Inc.

Watchlist

  • Ed Berenbaum, co-owner, president and CMO, Century 21 Redwood Realty
  • J. Kuper, principle broker, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
  • Joseph Rand, managing partner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Rand Realty

This is the sixth edition of the SP200, which is published by the real estate research and management consulting firm T3 Sixty each January. The firm uses a rigorous three-part methodology to rank leaders with the aid of organizational charts and proprietary data from leaders and their representatives as well as information from the firm's Mega 1000 report, the annual ranking of industry brokerages, franchisors and holding companies by size. T3 Sixty analyzes more than 3,000 industry CEOs, executives and leaders to build each year's list.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 193,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 106,400 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey. 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-powerhouse-realogy-leads-industry-on-the-2019-swanepoel-power-200-300778792.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
