Real Estate Powerhouse: Realogy Leads Industry on the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is home to more of the most powerful people in residential real estate than any other company, according to the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 list, released today. Realogy placed an industry-leading 32 employees, affiliated brokers and independent sales associates on the Swanepoel Power 200, the definitive ranking of the residential real estate industry's 200 most powerful and influential leaders. Notably, Realogy leaders also accounted for five of the Top 20 Most Powerful Women Executives.

"Congratulations to all the industry leaders, influencers and individual powerhouses who made this year's Swanepoel Power 200 list," said Ryan Schneider, CEO and president, Realogy. "I am fortunate and proud to get to work with many of them here at Realogy where together across our businesses and brands we work to empower, grow and support our agents and franchisees every day."

The Realogy-related individuals ranked on the Swanepoel Power 200 (#SP200) and related recognition lists are shown below in order of appearance:

Swanepoel Power 200

Ryan Schneider , president & CEO, Realogy

, president & CEO, Realogy John Peyton , president & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group

, president & CEO, Realogy Franchise Group Ryan Gorman , president & CEO, NRT

Top 20 Women Leaders (subset of SP200)

Watchlist

This is the sixth edition of the SP200, which is published by the real estate research and management consulting firm T3 Sixty each January. The firm uses a rigorous three-part methodology to rank leaders with the aid of organizational charts and proprietary data from leaders and their representatives as well as information from the firm's Mega 1000 report, the annual ranking of industry brokerages, franchisors and holding companies by size. T3 Sixty analyzes more than 3,000 industry CEOs, executives and leaders to build each year's list.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-powerhouse-realogy-leads-industry-on-the-2019-swanepoel-power-200-300778792.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.