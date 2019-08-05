Log in
Realogy : Affiliated Agents Lead AREAA A-List

08/05/2019 | 09:15am EDT

'We congratulate our brand-affiliated agents across the country who are recognized on this year's AREAA A-List,' said John Peyton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Realogy Franchise Group. 'Realogy is proud to partner with AREAA and other like-minded professional real estate organizations such as NAHREP, NAREB and NAGLREP that share our views and seek to improve home ownership opportunities across all diverse communities.'

Realogy has been a strong supporter of AREAA and a leading voice for fairness and equality in the real estate industry. The company is the only top-level (Jade) real estate sponsor of AREAA and a founding partner in the organization's international expansion and luxury real estate conferences. ERA Real Estate CEO Simon Chen and Sotheby's International Realty affiliated agent Herman Chan, who is ranked No. 8 for volume on the AREAA A-List, co-chaired the 2019 AREAA Global & Luxury Summit. Other examples of Realogy's leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion include:

  • First residential real estate company to endorse the Equality Act and fully support H.R. 1447 amending the Fair Housing Act to include LGBTQ+ as protected classes
  • The highest ranked residential real estate company on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index in 2019
  • Founding member of NAGLREP, the National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals, since 2006 and the only residential real estate partner at Gold Level
  • Realogy affiliated agents comprise nearly one-third of the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®) 2019 Top 250 Latino Agents list of the top Hispanic agents and teams by transaction sides and volume
  • Numerous top producing LGBTQ+ agents affiliated with Realogy brands on NAGLREP's Top LGBTQ+ Agents List
  • Regular appearances by Realogy leaders and affiliated agents as speakers, panelists and moderators at events sponsored by professional associations, including AREAA, NAHREP, NAREB and NAGLREP, that promote diversity and inclusion

'Realogy has been a longtime partner to AREAA and we are thrilled to see the strong representation of Realogy brands on our A-list,' said Tom Truong, 2019 National President of AREAA. 'The list features the top producers within our membership and spans the diverse real estate markets where Asian American and Pacific Islanders are thriving, so making the list means you are among the top producing agents serving this vibrant homebuying community.'

Honorees will be recognized at the AREAA National Convention in Boston, October 17-19, 2019. The full A-List can be viewed here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,200 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

SOURCE Realogy

Contact Information:
Elliott Frieder

(973) 407-5236

elliott.frieder@realogy.com

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 05 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2019 13:14:03 UTC
