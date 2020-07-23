Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Realogy Holdings Corp.    RLGY

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

(RLGY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Realogy : Affiliated Agents Lead Asian Real Estate Association of America's 2020 A-List

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 11:31am EDT

'We congratulate our brand-affiliated agents across the country who are recognized on this year's AREAA A-list,' said John Peyton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Realogy Franchise Group. 'Realogy is proud to partner with AREAA and advocate for their dedication to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities as well as the housing and real estate professionals who serve them.'

Agents and teams affiliated with multiple Realogy brands, including CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Sotheby's International Realty® and Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, are once again recognized the most of any other real estate company, with their performance highlighted in four categories focused on transaction and volume results. Realogy-affiliated agents and teams featured in each category's Top 10 include:

  • Blair Myers, No. 1 Individual by Sides: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success in Macon, Georgia
  • Herman Chan, No. 7 Individual by Volume: Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty in Greater East Bay, California
  • Johnny Rojas, No. 3 Team by Sides: CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Central New Jersey

Realogy has been a strong supporter of AREAA and a leading voice for fairness and equality in the real estate industry. The company is the only top-level (Jade) real estate sponsor of AREAA and a founding partner in the organization's international expansion and luxury real estate conferences.

'Every year we see Realogy-affiliated agents rank throughout the A-list, and this year is no exception. With the most representation in each category, Realogy brands are representative of AREAA's top producers,' said James Huang, 2020 National President of AREAA. 'We are proud to partner with Realogy, who not only invests in the AAPI community, but also provides the valuable resources to make sure agents who serve the AAPI community can excel in our industry.'

According to AREAA, the 2020 AREAA A-list will receive special recognition at the 2020 AREAA National Convention, which will be held virtually October 14-16, 2020 (date subject to change). The full A-list can be viewed here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate,CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.

Contact Information:
Kathleen LeFebvre, Realogy Holdings Corp., kathleen.lefebvre@realogy.com

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 23 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2020 15:30:19 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
11:31aREALOGY : Affiliated Agents Lead Asian Real Estate Association of America's 2020..
PU
07/21REALOGY : Central washington merger creates better homes and gardens real estate..
PU
07/18REALOGY : SIRVA Inc. Comments on Delaware Court Ruling to Dismiss Realogy's Liti..
AQ
07/17REALOGY : Real Estate Program RealSure™ Launches with New Features to Impr..
PU
07/16REALOGY : Nation's #1 Real Estate Agent* Kyle Seyboth And The Seyboth Team Annou..
PR
07/16SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY : Brand Expands into Romania
PR
07/15REALOGY : Real Estate Program RealSure™ Launches with New Features to Impr..
PR
07/15REALOGY TITLE GROUP : Names Troy Singleton to Lead Castle Edge Insurance Agency
PR
07/10REALOGY : Corcoran Affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, Expands West Coast Foothol..
PU
07/07REALOGY : Real Estate Visionary Stephanie Anton Joins Corcoran To Support Expand..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 486 M - -
Net income 2020 -403 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,35x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 967 M 967 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 10 150
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Realogy Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,30 $
Last Close Price 8,38 $
Spread / Highest target 19,3%
Spread / Average Target -12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael J. Williams Independent Chairman
Charlotte C. Simonelli Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dave Gordon Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
V. Ann Hailey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.-13.43%967
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED69.52%15 840
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.24.32%4 390
REDFIN CORPORATION94.65%4 080
OPEN HOUSE CO., LTD.2.24%3 305
EVER SUNSHINE LIFESTYLE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED177.65%3 159
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group