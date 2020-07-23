Realogy : Affiliated Agents Lead Asian Real Estate Association of America's 2020 A-List

'We congratulate our brand-affiliated agents across the country who are recognized on this year's AREAA A-list,' said John Peyton, President and Chief Executive Officer, Realogy Franchise Group. 'Realogy is proud to partner with AREAA and advocate for their dedication to promoting sustainable homeownership opportunities in Asian American communities as well as the housing and real estate professionals who serve them.'



Agents and teams affiliated with multiple Realogy brands, including CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Sotheby's International Realty® and Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, are once again recognized the most of any other real estate company, with their performance highlighted in four categories focused on transaction and volume results. Realogy-affiliated agents and teams featured in each category's Top 10 include:

Blair Myers , No. 1 Individual by Sides: Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Success in Macon, Georgia

Herman Chan, No. 7 Individual by Volume: Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty in Greater East Bay, California

Individual by Volume: Golden Gate Sotheby's International Realty in Greater East Bay, California Johnny Rojas, No. 3 Team by Sides: CENTURY 21 JR Gold Team Realty in Central New Jersey

Realogy has been a strong supporter of AREAA and a leading voice for fairness and equality in the real estate industry. The company is the only top-level (Jade) real estate sponsor of AREAA and a founding partner in the organization's international expansion and luxury real estate conferences.

'Every year we see Realogy-affiliated agents rank throughout the A-list, and this year is no exception. With the most representation in each category, Realogy brands are representative of AREAA's top producers,' said James Huang, 2020 National President of AREAA. 'We are proud to partner with Realogy, who not only invests in the AAPI community, but also provides the valuable resources to make sure agents who serve the AAPI community can excel in our industry.'

According to AREAA, the 2020 AREAA A-list will receive special recognition at the 2020 AREAA National Convention, which will be held virtually October 14-16, 2020 (date subject to change). The full A-list can be viewed here.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity . Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

