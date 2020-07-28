Log in
Realogy : Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Offers Tips For Enjoying Your Best Summer At Home

07/28/2020 | 11:21am EDT

'The summer of 2020 will be defined by trends such as outdoor experiences, more intimate gatherings and home being a haven for staycation experiences. People are looking for inspiration on how to make this time memorable,' said Jennifer Marchetti, Chief Marketing Officer at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate. 'Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate was built on a brand that's been an integral part of the American home since 1924. Our lifestyle content helps our clients add style and fun to big and small moments alike. The Summer at Home campaign is a powerful way for our BHGRE® network to showcase their expertise beyond the buying and selling transaction. As part of the only lifestyle brand in real state, BHGRE affiliated agents and brokers have unique access to tools and resources to remain a relevant and meaningful part of consumers' lives 365 days a year.'

Whether it's turning your backyard into a movie theater or seeking out virtual ways to connect with cultural institutions across globe, the Summer at Home campaign provides a wide array of ideas, tips and resources to help consumers make the summer of 2020 an unforgettable one.

The Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Summer at Home campaign was developed using the community expertise of BHGRE affiliated agents and brokerages. It features:

  • Local Expertise: Stay local and find out what's happening in your neighborhood with ideas and insights from the BHGRE network of experts.
  • Backyard Fun: Elevate your backyard experience with unique ways to create the ultimate outdoor adventures.
  • Virtual Experiences: Take the trip of your dreams to the top of Mt. Everest, the Great Egyptian Pyramids, or the Great Wall of China all from the comfort of your couch.

Consumers can access the Summer at Home campaign on the BHGRE Life, the brand's content hub that delivers design, lifestyle, and entertaining content throughout the year, as well as BHGRE's social media channels including the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Facebook page. The Summer at Home campaign will continue to offer new ideas and inspiration from BHGRE affiliated agents and brokerages throughout the summer season.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a dynamic real estate brand that offers a full range of services to brokers, sales associates and home buyers and sellers. Using innovative technology, sophisticated business systems and the broad appeal of a lifestyle brand, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC embodies the future of the real estate industry while remaining grounded in the tradition of home. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

The growing Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate network includes nearly 13,000 independent sales associates and more than 370 offices serving home buyers and sellers across the United States, Canada, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Australia and New Zealand.

Better Homes & Gardens® is a registered trademark of Meredith Corporation licensed to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC and used with permission. An Equal Opportunity Company. Equal Housing Opportunity. Each Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate Franchise is independently owned and operated.

Media Contact:

Marie VanAssendelft
201-724-6372
Marie.vanassendelft@bhgre.com

SOURCE Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate LLC

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:37 UTC
