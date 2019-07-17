Realogy : Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Captivating Estate

View the property photos.

The home is an opulent Italian-style villa commanding an approximate two-acres of expansive botanic garden inspired- grounds with immaculate rose gardens throughout in one of Palisades Riviera's most coveted streets nestled near the brand new Palisades Village by Caruso - the area's best in luxury shopping, fine dining and entertainment, and luxury cinema by Cinépolis. Sugar Ray Leonard and Bernadette Leonard are the sellers.



The approximate 16,773 square-foot, seven-bedroom main home, designed by renowned architect Richard Landry and interior design firm Hendrix Allardyce Design, was built by the Leonards 22 years ago. The villa entrance welcomes guests with a beautiful ivy-covered façade, grand motor court and a garage nestled gently to the side, all behind double gates offering unparalleled privacy and security while seamlessly blending modern luxury and the enchanting elegance of Old-World aristocracy. A second entryway provides access to the property grounds for additional privacy and convenience.

'This home has been a peaceful oasis offering incredible privacy and superior amenities to raise our family,' says Mrs. Leonard. 'We've been blessed to have a space allowing us to host both intimate family gatherings and sizable fundraisers. My hope is that the future owner will cherish this home as much as our family has.'

The main floor of the home features an exquisite formal foyer leading to the grand center hall which connects the living room, formal dining room, solarium and gourmet kitchen with professional appliances, center island, breakfast bar and adjoining family room. Other highlights include a large gym and media room, six lavish fireplaces imported from Europe and stone floors imported from Jerusalem. The grounds offer an immaculately designed setting with abundant patio space, lush landscaping, rolling lawns, pool, spa and tennis court.

There is also a detached two-story guesthouse adjacent to the pool that features a lower level kitchen, which is ideal for pool-side gatherings and second floor guest bedroom and bathroom.

'This estate is truly an exquisite property exuding European charm with serene living,' said Jade Mills. 'This property's magnificent quality, craftmanship and incredible scale with vaulted ceilings, generous rooms and a brilliant indoor/outdoor flow creates an exquisite experience like none other.'

