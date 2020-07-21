Realogy : CENTRAL WASHINGTON MERGER CREATES BETTER HOMES AND GARDENS REAL ESTATE GARY MANN REALTY

Jason Hall owned both original companies, which shared marketing, training and back end operations. Gary Mann Real Estate was founded in 1983 by Gary Mann, who later added Dan Eilers and Hall to the ownership team. They acquired Team Up Real Estate in 2011.

Hall will remain Managing Broker/Owner of the combined firm. Mann and Eilers will remain and assist with operations. The combined company did more than $125 million in sales volume in 2019 off of more than 550 transaction sides, to make the largest single company market share in the region.

Moses Lake is a growing, rural community of nearly 40,000 with a strong agricultural industry that sits almost halfway between Seattle and Spokane. Its Port of Moses Lake sits on the former Larson Air Force Base and is home to more than 60 companies, including operations for Yahoo, Dell, Microsoft, Boeing and Mitsubishi, who benefit from the nation's most affordable energy supply. The Port also includes Grant County International Airport which is a secondary landing location for the Space Shuttle.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Mann Realty is the fourth BHGRE franchise in Washington State and the first in central Washington.

A second-generation realtor, Jason Hall obtained his real estate license at 18 years of age and has been in the industry for 30 years. Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Mann Realty has 30 agents and Hall expects continued growth.

The Moses Lake median home price is about $225,000 according to Northwest MLS , which is dramatically lower than the national mark of $284,600 the National Association of Realtors ® reports. Hall pointed out that approximately $225,000 can buy a 1,500 square foot home with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car garage. A 4,000 square foot luxury home can be purchased for approximately $750,000, about half of what that type of home would cost in the Seattle area.

'Jason is experienced in several real estate brokerage models and he immediately recognized how the BHGRE brand, especially our award-winning learning platform Be Better University®, would have a dramatic impact on his growth strategy. He also understood his market is tailor-made for our lifestyle-focused approach that engages home buyers before, during and after the real estate transaction. Our brand recognition will also help Jason and the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Mann Realty agent team capture out-of-market business and enhance their presence even further in the Columbia Basin.'

Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate

'The tools, programs and resources Better Homes and Garden Real Estate offers will be critical in boosting the productivity of our agents and helping them to build successful businesses. We were also drawn to the BHGRE brand because it has automatic name recognition and fits our values where home and family matter so much. Moses Lake has grown dramatically, and we are no longer just a stopover. We continue to have people move here from the west side of the state to get away from crowds of Seattle, along with those from California.'

Jason Hall, Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Mann Realty

