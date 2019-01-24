Log in
Realogy : CEO Ryan Schneider To Speak At Inman Connect In New York On Thursday, January 31

01/24/2019 | 02:46pm EST

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) today announced that CEO and President Ryan Schneider will be speaking at Inman Connect in New York on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

Realogy Logo (PRNewsfoto/Realogy Holdings Corp.)

The 30-minute session "Big Bets for 2019: What Changes are Ahead?" will feature Schneider and Compass Founder and CEO, Robert Reffkin, who will discuss their respective companies and the state of the housing market. Clelia Peters, co-founder and partner of MetaProp, and president, Warburg Realty will moderate the segment. The session will be available via live webcast at 8:45 a.m. EST on the Realogy investor center (ir.realogy.com), and a replay will be made available later the same day.

Inman Connect is a real estate business and technology conference where thousands of CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, marketing experts, top-producing agents and brokers, and financial services executives converge. The conference is being held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square from Jan. 28-Feb. 1.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including  Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran Group®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 193,600 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 106,400 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.


Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-ceo-ryan-schneider-to-speak-at-inman-connect-in-new-york-on-thursday-january-31-300783939.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.


© PRNewswire 2019
