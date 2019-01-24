Realogy : CEO Ryan Schneider To Speak At Inman Connect In New York On Thursday, January 31

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) today announced that CEO and President Ryan Schneider will be speaking at Inman Connect in New York on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

The 30-minute session "Big Bets for 2019: What Changes are Ahead?" will feature Schneider and Compass Founder and CEO, Robert Reffkin, who will discuss their respective companies and the state of the housing market. Clelia Peters, co-founder and partner of MetaProp, and president, Warburg Realty will moderate the segment. The session will be available via live webcast at 8:45 a.m. EST on the Realogy investor center (ir.realogy.com), and a replay will be made available later the same day.

Inman Connect is a real estate business and technology conference where thousands of CEOs, tech entrepreneurs, marketing experts, top-producing agents and brokers, and financial services executives converge. The conference is being held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square from Jan. 28-Feb. 1.

