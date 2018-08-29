Realogy : Cartus CEO Katrina Helmkamp Forms Product Solutions Team and Announces Key Executive Appointments

The newly formed Product Solutions team will be under the guidance of Scott Becker, who was named Global Product & Innovation Officer. Becker has been instrumental in driving growth and spearheading recent Cartus initiatives in technology and product development.



As Global Product and Innovation Officer, Becker will lead several areas that will be instrumental in the transformation of Cartus.

Global Marketing, including digital marketing

Strategy & Consulting

Product Solutions

Affinity Services

By design, Helmkamp intends to refocus the organization and drive the business forward by building expertise in key areas such as product innovation, digital transformation, and predictive analytics. In addition to broadening Becker's role, she appointed two new senior leaders at Cartus:

Senior Vice President of IT, Rizwan Akhtar

Akhtar arrives at Cartus with expertise in agile IT development and will provide a fresh perspective and approach that he will use to ensure strong delivery with the product innovation team.

Experience:

Over 20 years of experience in digital transformation, agile development, and digital strategy

Prior experience in the banking industry at firms including BMO Harris Bank, M&T Bank and JP Morgan Chase, which involved integration of critical enterprise systems and the evolution toward cloud computing

Led successful change initiatives by focusing on the customer experience, self-service technology tools, and platforms which support many types of end user devices

Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Robert Moore

Moore takes the helm of Global Sales with a strong team already in place. The Cartus Global Sales team has a number of recently signed new clients, who will be counting on Cartus expertise to support their global mobility strategies.

Experience:

Over 25 years of leadership experience managing large sales teams globally at companies including MNI Targeted Media (subsidiary of Time Inc.), Brooks Brothers and American Express.

Successfully led a sales team through the shift from print to digital media by evolving the business model, launching new business lines and exceeding targets

Completed extensive work aligning brands with new corporate strategies while driving a focused customer-centric business model

Quotes:

Katrina Helmkamp, President & CEO of Cartus: 'Cartus is a leader in the relocation industry due to our success moving people with care, our attention to detail globally, and our ability to anticipate the needs of our clients and customers. We are used to fluid situations and we adjust accordingly. These organizational changes and the launch of the Product Solutions team will strengthen our focus on technology and innovation, making Cartus an even more effective partner for our clients and customers as we enhance the way people relocate.'

