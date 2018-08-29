Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Realogy Holdings Corp    RLGY

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP (RLGY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/29 04:21:46 pm
21.56 USD   -0.46%
03:57pREALOGY : Cartus CEO Katrina Helmkamp Forms Product Solutions Team a..
PU
08/15REALOGY HOLDING : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/07REALOGY : to Host Competition for Technology Startups
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Realogy : Cartus CEO Katrina Helmkamp Forms Product Solutions Team and Announces Key Executive Appointments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2018 | 03:57pm CEST

The newly formed Product Solutions team will be under the guidance of Scott Becker, who was named Global Product & Innovation Officer. Becker has been instrumental in driving growth and spearheading recent Cartus initiatives in technology and product development.

As Global Product and Innovation Officer, Becker will lead several areas that will be instrumental in the transformation of Cartus.

  • Global Marketing, including digital marketing
  • Strategy & Consulting
  • Product Solutions
  • Affinity Services

By design, Helmkamp intends to refocus the organization and drive the business forward by building expertise in key areas such as product innovation, digital transformation, and predictive analytics. In addition to broadening Becker's role, she appointed two new senior leaders at Cartus:

Senior Vice President of IT, Rizwan Akhtar
Akhtar arrives at Cartus with expertise in agile IT development and will provide a fresh perspective and approach that he will use to ensure strong delivery with the product innovation team.

Experience:

  • Over 20 years of experience in digital transformation, agile development, and digital strategy
  • Prior experience in the banking industry at firms including BMO Harris Bank, M&T Bank and JP Morgan Chase, which involved integration of critical enterprise systems and the evolution toward cloud computing
  • Led successful change initiatives by focusing on the customer experience, self-service technology tools, and platforms which support many types of end user devices

Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Robert Moore
Moore takes the helm of Global Sales with a strong team already in place. The Cartus Global Sales team has a number of recently signed new clients, who will be counting on Cartus expertise to support their global mobility strategies.

Experience:

  • Over 25 years of leadership experience managing large sales teams globally at companies including MNI Targeted Media (subsidiary of Time Inc.), Brooks Brothers and American Express.
  • Successfully led a sales team through the shift from print to digital media by evolving the business model, launching new business lines and exceeding targets
  • Completed extensive work aligning brands with new corporate strategies while driving a focused customer-centric business model

Quotes:

Katrina Helmkamp, President & CEO of Cartus: 'Cartus is a leader in the relocation industry due to our success moving people with care, our attention to detail globally, and our ability to anticipate the needs of our clients and customers. We are used to fluid situations and we adjust accordingly. These organizational changes and the launch of the Product Solutions team will strengthen our focus on technology and innovation, making Cartus an even more effective partner for our clients and customers as we enhance the way people relocate.'

About Cartus
For more than 60 years, Cartus has provided trusted guidance to organizations of all types and sizes that require global relocation solutions. Providing the full spectrum of relocation services, including language and intercultural training, Cartus serves more than half of the Fortune 50 and has moved employees into and out of 150 countries. Cartus is part of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. To find out how our greater experience, reach, and hands-on guidance can help your company, visit www.cartus.com; read our blog; or click www.realogy.com for more information.

Contact:
Elizabeth Dowd at 203.205.8257
Email: elizabeth.dowd@cartus.com

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 13:56:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
03:57pREALOGY : Cartus CEO Katrina Helmkamp Forms Product Solutions Team and Announces..
PU
08/15REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/09REALOGY : Appoints Rick Silva to Board of Directors
AQ
08/07REALOGY : to Host Competition for Technology Startups
PR
08/07REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07REALOGY : Appoints Rick Silva To Its Board Of Directors
PR
08/07REALOGY : adds Checkers' Silva to board
AQ
08/03REALOGY HOLDINGS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03REALOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
08/03REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/23WEWORK OFFERING BROKERS COMMISSIONS : Bloomberg 
08/03Realogy Holdings 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/03Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/03Realogy jumps after Q2 EPS beats, sees $200M buyback in H2 
08/03Realogy Holdings beats by $0.02, revenue in-line 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 257 M
EBIT 2018 497 M
Net income 2018 213 M
Debt 2018 3 288 M
Yield 2018 1,70%
P/E ratio 2018 12,52
P/E ratio 2019 9,61
EV / Sales 2018 0,95x
EV / Sales 2019 0,90x
Capitalization 2 686 M
Chart REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
Duration : Period :
Realogy Holdings Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 28,4 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ryan M. Schneider President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael J. Williams Chairman
Anthony E. Hull Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Stephen A. Fraser Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Dave Gordon Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP-18.26%2 686
RELO GROUP INC-6.35%3 993
OPEN HOUSE CO LTD1.15%3 059
A-LIVING SERVICES CO LTD--.--%2 451
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO LTD0.82%2 336
TRICON CAPITAL GROUP INC0.69%1 199
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.