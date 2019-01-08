Log in
Realogy : Century 21 Real Estate, In Partnership With The Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Announces The 40 Winners Of Educational And Mentorship Scholarships Via "Empowering Latinas" Program

01/08/2019

MADISON, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After an intensive recruitment campaign, Century 21 Real Estate LLC, franchisor of the iconic CENTURY 21® brand, is pleased to announce the 40 winners of the "Empowering Latinas" program, a scholarship initiative that helps enable Latinas to obtain a real estate license, this time in Houston. In partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, Century 21 Real Estate provides scholarships and ongoing mentorship with C21® affiliated brokers so that awardees can obtain hands-on real estate experience with a local franchise affiliate. To see the names of the 40 winners, please go to espanol.century21.com/empowering-latinas.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC logo (PRNewsfoto/Century 21 Real Estate LLC)

"Our 'Empowering Latinas' program is an authentic way to speak to, engage and build long-term relationships with this vital segment of our country's rapidly-changing demography," said Cara Whitley, chief marketing officer, Century 21 Real Estate. "Already a driving force in the U.S. economy, Latina women are overwhelmingly entrepreneurial, tech-savvy and community-minded, and it's these qualities that makes them ideal candidates to join the relentless at CENTURY 21 and start a career in real estate."

Century 21 Real Estate received more than 285 applications in Houston from women between the ages of 18- and 60-years-old. Applicant countries of origin include Colombia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Cuba, and Mexico.

"I love that the foundation of this program is to help women with their personal and business growth," explained Maribel Ramos, of CENTURY 21 Mike Bowman in Dallas, who herself overcame adversity and is now a successful real estate agent  "I know that anyone can become successful as long as they invest in their mindset and are willing to put in the work."

The "Empowering Latinas" scholarships cover the 180-hour course tuition fees for the Champions School of Real Estate© in the metropolitan Houston areas, plus the cost to take the Texas real estate agent exam.

"Century 21 Real Estate has always been committed to helping the Hispanic community, especially Latina women," added Marisol Guzmán of CENTURY 21 Garlington & Associates Inc., a spokesperson for the program. "They know how important the Hispanic market is in the real estate industry, as well as how valuable it is to have Latina female entrepreneurs in their network of affiliate agents."

For more about the "Empowering Latinas" scholarship program, or joining the iconic CENTURY 21 brand, go to espanol.century21.com/empowering-latinas.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC
The approximately 127,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 9,400 offices spanning 80 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial, century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

About the Hispanic Heritage Foundation
A nonprofit originally established by the White House in 1988, inspires, prepares, positions and connects minority leaders in the classroom, community and workforce to meet America's priorities. HHF also promotes cultural pride, accomplishment, and the great promise of the community through public awareness campaigns seen by millions. HHF is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and has offices in Los Angeles and New York.

Contact:
Peter Mosca
Century 21 Real Estate LLC
Phone: 973.407.5180
Email: peter.mosca@century21.com

Polvora Advertising
Aleyso Bridger
Email: aleyso@bcommideas.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-21-real-estate-in-partnership-with-the-hispanic-heritage-foundation-announces-the-40-winners-of-educational-and-mentorship-scholarships-via-empowering-latinas-program-300774221.html

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
