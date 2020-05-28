Realogy : Century 21 Real Estate Inks 10 New Companies And 38 Renewals In First Four Months Of 2020

MADISON, N.J., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that in the first four months of 2020, the CENTURY 21 System added 10 new companies and renewed 38 franchisees, including the renewal of its eighth and 11th largest companies, respectively: CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance and CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises. Overwhelmingly, owners at these companies cited the CENTURY 21 brand's leading quality service ratings, agile productivity platform, and almost 50-year legacy of relevance and industry leadership as the primary reasons why the global franchisor is the best growth option for its affiliated agents and their homebuying and selling clients.

"We believe in serving the client, first and foremost. By affiliating with a brand focused on transforming the industry from transactional to experiential and elevating the overall experience, we are enhancing our reputation and relevance as a provider of extraordinary services today and well into the future," added Orhan Talu, CEO and Owner, CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance, San Francisco, California, who recently chose to renew his eight offices and 160+ agents in the greater Bay Area. "This part of the country is growing, and we need to grow with it. The CENTURY 21 brand is the best choice for helping us to do just that, both with homebuyers and homesellers as well as commercial clientele looking to invest in the area."

"It's all about delivering the best technology, learning and marketing programs to our affiliated agents so they in turn can go above and beyond in helping their clients achieve the best outcomes possible, whether they are buying, selling or investing in real estate," explained Craig Beggins, whose company has eight offices and over 400+ relentless sales professionals in Tampa and throughout southwestern Florida. "We have strong relationships and deep roots in the communities we serve. The thousands of individuals and families we have served trust and rely on us for our local market expertise and the empathy we bring to each one of their experiences."

From January to April 2020, the CENTURY 21 brand welcomed the following companies (and the number of #relentless sales professionals in parenthesis):

In addition to CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance and CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises, the following companies chose to renew with Century 21 Real Estate during the Jan-April 2020 timeframe as the company best suited for their affiliated agent's success and to grow their businesses:

CENTURY 21 Achievers, New York

CENTURY 21 Arrow Realty, California

CENTURY 21 Astro, California

CENTURY 21 Best Realty, Inc., Oregon

CENTURY 21 Best Way Realty, Wisconsin

CENTURY 21 Broughton Team, Missouri

CENTURY 21 Center Home Team, Massachusetts

CENTURY 21 Century Real Estate, Nebraska

CENTURY 21 Coastal Lifestyles, South Carolina

CENTURY 21 Cor-Ace Realty, New York

CENTURY 21 Cornelis-Simpson, Inc., Illinois

CENTURY 21 Country Knolls Realty, Inc., North Carolina

CENTURY 21 Dement Realty, Iowa

CENTURY 21 DePiero & Associates, Inc., Ohio

CENTURY 21 Doris Hardy & Associates, Inc., Ohio

CENTURY 21 Gold Rush, Alaska

CENTURY 21 Golden Chain Realty, California

CENTURY 21 Golden Key Realty, Oklahoma

CENTURY 21 Harman Realty, Utah

CENTURY 21 Highland Realty Co., Arizona

CENTURY 21 Homes & Land Real Estate, Inc., West Virginia

CENTURY 21 Jeff Keller Realty, Georgia

CENTURY 21 King Realty, Florida

CENTURY 21 Lee Real Estate, Inc., Texas

CENTURY 21 Murphy & Rudolph, North Carolina

CENTURY 21 Pieratt, Indiana

CENTURY 21 Platinum Real Estate, Arizona

CENTURY 21 Prime Property Resources, Inc., Florida

CENTURY 21 Properties Unlimited, Missouri

CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance, California

CENTURY 21 Realty Team, Nebraska.

CENTURY 21 Select Real Estate Inc., California (#8 largest franchisee)

CENTURY 21 SmithLove Realty, North Carolina

CENTURY 21 South Central Realty, Missouri

CENTURY 21 The Darby Rogers Company, Florida

CENTURY 21 TheOne, New York

CENTURY 21 Town and Country of Grosse Pointe, Michigan

CENTURY 21 Wilson Realty Group, North Carolina.

As part of the CENTURY 21 System's continued growth, the brand also realized several significant milestones, including:

A 16.3% increase in offices globally (11,600) for the period ended March 31, 2020

A 7.1% increase in global affiliated agent growth (139,000) for the period ended March 31, 2020

*21 Years Consecutively recognized as #1 in Brand Awareness

*Most Recognized Name in Real Estate

*Most Respected Brand in the Real Estate Industry.

"We are proud of these achievements and believe these numbers show that even in the midst of this 'new norm', our approach to elevating the real estate experience and transforming the industry from transactional to experiential is what consumers and agents are valuing and demanding from their real estate company of choice," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "We're proud that since 1971, we have been innovating and changing the increasingly competitive real estate business by offering independent brokers, entrepreneurs, and affiliated agents a productivity platform to achieve extraordinary quality service ratings and outcomes best suited to their homebuying and selling clients."

*About Kantar

2019 KANTAR Ad Tracking Study. The survey results are based on 1,200 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years). Brand awareness question is based on a sample of 1,200 respondents. Recognition question is based on consumers aware of brand. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/- 2.4%. The study was conducted by Kantar, a leading global market research organization, from OCTOBER 11-23, 2019.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 139,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 11,600 offices spanning 83 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

