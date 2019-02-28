Log in
Realogy : Chris Cortazzo Honored As No. 1 Coldwell Banker Agent Nationally And Internationally For The 10th Time

0
02/28/2019 | 01:31pm EST

He was recognized by Coldwell Banker with the Society of Excellence Award for 2018, which fewer than 1 percent of affiliated agents worldwide earned. He also ranked No.1 in North America in rental income four times. Cortazzo also has achieved No. 1 status at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Greater Los Angeles 12 times over the past 13 years.

With more than $5 billion in sales since 2000, Cortazzo has consistently ranked in Coldwell Banker's elite top 1 percent of agents internationally. An avid philanthropist, Cortazzo supports more than 40 local and international charities, including Paw Works, the Malibu Boys and Girls Club, Point Dume Marine Science School, Farm Sanctuary, UNICEF, Operation Smile and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Quotes:
 'Achieving this ranking an astonishing 10 times is a testament to Chris' dedication to excellence and is well deserved. He pours his attention into his clients, philanthropic endeavors, and is revered by the real estate industry's professional elite.' -- M. Ryan Gorman, president and CEO NRT, LLC

'We congratulate Chris on this remarkable achievement, which demonstrates his unwavering dedication to exceeding and delivering his best. His meticulous work ethic, tireless dedication to clients, community, and the profession embodies Coldwell Banker, which he does so well and for which we are thankful.' -- Charlie Young, president and CEO Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

'Incredibly, no agent has been awarded No. 1 nationally and internationally more times than Chris. Being number one once is a grand achievement; being number one many times is true mastery and the mark of a world class champion. We have extraordinary agents at Coldwell Banker, and to consistently rank at the top internationally speaks volumes to his success.' -- Jamie Duran, president, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Southern California

About Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage Southern California
 Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Southern California, operates approximately 75 offices with approximately 4,480 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company. For more information, please visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalRE# 00616212

Contact: Roni Boyles (781) 684-5462 Roni.Boyles@NRTNortheast.com

Disclaimer

Realogy Holdings Corp. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 18:30:00 UTC
