Realogy : Corcoran Affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, Expands West Coast Foothold

'We couldn't be more excited for our Corcoran Global Living family to further strengthen their significant work on the West Coast by welcoming Impact into the fold,' said Pamela Liebman, Corcoran's President and CEO. 'Corcoran Global Living's expansion and new alliance is not only a significant next step in their growth, but also undoubtedly nurtures the network of our wider Corcoranfamily, giving all of our agents that much more expertise to tap into, regions to conduct business, and an ever-present entrepreneurial spirit. Furthermore, Impact's existing focus on supporting its local communities through charitable acts and initiatives is so perfectly aligned with the culture that we're constantly cultivating at Corcoranwith our charitable arm, Corcoran Cares.'

With Temecula/Riverside Countybeing one of the most rapidly growing areas, and Menifeespecifically recognized as the sixth fastest growing in all of Southern California, this venture further solidifies Corcoran Global Living's dedication to and significant growth in the region. Impact Real Estate, as part of Corcoran Global Living, will now have access to resources, networking, and wider recognition within the Corcoran brand. Impact's owner, Josh Painter, who also worked within his firm as a broker, will now serve as a partner with Corcoran Global Living.

'This is still the beginning of all we have on the horizon for Corcoran Global Living,' said Michael Mahon, Corcoran Global Living founder and CEO, who formerly held top executive positions as President of the independent brokerages of HER Realtors of the Midwest, and First Team Real Estate of Southern California. 'Today's announcement of Impact Real Estate joining Corcoran Global Living continues our commitment to rapid growth, and bringing together top performing sales associates and independent brokerages across several of the fastest-growing, most desirable areas in the Western U.S. As I've said previously, our culture is paramount to who we are, and the choice to engage in such growth with a strong, like-minded firm as Impact proves that our people, and their success and happiness, is always top of mind.'

'As an independent broker, the agent is your client, and you're always finding yourself searching for more resources and value-add for your agents, and this carefully planned venture with Corcoran Global Living is exactly that,' said Josh Painter, former owner of and broker for Impact Real Estate, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. 'We very much look forward to scaling our lead generation and conversion strategy, which has always been a top priority for us, in conjunction with Corcoran'soverall reach. Ultimately, as a smaller brokerage, you often have to be the jack-of-all-trades - but being part of the Corcoran Global Living now allows me to free up time for more agent coaching and training, and raise more funds to support local charities. I couldn't be more thrilled for what this is going to bring to our agents, their business, and our endeavors moving forward.'

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group is a leading residential real estate brand with more than 50 offices and more than 3,300 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Forkof Long Islandand Shelter Island, N.Y., Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, 30A, Surfside, Windermereand Dr. Phillips, FL; San Francisco, CA, Lake Tahoeand Reno, NV, and Chicago, IL.The Corcoran® Brand is comprised of company owned offices which are owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

SOURCE The Corcoran Group