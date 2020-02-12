Realogy : Corcoran Expands Into Central Florida With Corcoran Premier Realty

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corcoran Group, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) brand and leading real estate brand operating in the luxury markets of New York City, the Hamptons, Palm Beach and Miami Beach, Florida, San Francisco and Lake Tahoe, California and Reno, Nevada, today announced the launch of Central Florida luxury boutique brokerage, Corcoran Premier Realty. The announcement was made by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the second Corcoran franchise to launch in the United States.

Corcoran Premier Realty, which serves Orlando, Florida residential communities, is led by former Premier Realty Partners president, Chocky Burks, as well as Premier Realty Partners co-founders and owners, Steve Healy and Matt Tomaszewski. This new franchise affiliate expands Corcoran's Florida footprint beyond South Florida luxury markets with the addition of two offices in Central Florida.

"Corcoran has had a strong presence in South Florida for over 17 years and has long been a part of the Corcoran DNA. We are thrilled to grow our presence beyond the Palm Beach and Miami Beach markets and into the dynamic and fast-growing Orlando area," said Corcoran president & CEO Pamela Liebman. "The team at Corcoran Premier Realty is hyper-focused on client service, which is at the heart of what we do. Welcoming them into the Corcoran family is another step in our strategy for long-term growth of serving clients in growing luxury markets across Florida."

With two offices in the Orlando area, Corcoran Premier Realty has more than 20 agents. Founded in 2009 by three of the Central Florida's top-ranked Realtors, Corcoran Premier Realty has become a luxury real estate powerhouse, selling in excess of $150 million in real estate in 2019 across the area's most desirable communities. The firm just opened a new office in Windermere, Florida, and has plans to open additional Orlando metro offices in 2020.

"We're thrilled to be joining Corcoran and starting 2020 off in the best way possible," said Corcoran Premier Realty's President Chocky Burks. "Corcoran provides a wealth of high-quality resources that we didn't have access to before—from tech tools to agent training. These will support Corcoran Premier Realty's growth in Central Florida, attract new agents, and strengthen our existing client relationships. Corcoran's focus on personalized service was a natural fit with our company values and we're excited to represent the brand across the Orlando region."

Today's announcement follows last week's February 5, 2020 launch of Corcoran's first franchisee, Corcoran Global Living, and the brand's inaugural entry into the West Coast market. Corcoran Global Living serves the luxury and resort markets of San Francisco and Marin County, California, and Lake Tahoe and Reno, Nevada. The launch of these new affiliates supports Corcoran's strategy to expand its presence throughout America and the world in major urban centers and luxury resort communities.

The Corcoran Group

