Realogy : Corcoran Real Estate Files Franchise Documents As Leading Brokerage Expands Business Across The U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, the premier New York-based residential real estate brokerage firm, today announced the company has completed its Franchise Disclosure Document. This allows Corcoran Group LLC, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., to begin discussions with prospective franchisees in most states.

"We are excited to begin a dialogue with prospective franchisees who believe the Corcoran brand provides a competitive edge in their market," said Pamela Liebman. "Corcoran is recognized for its client-centric, personal approach and success in marketing and selling properties in the most competitive U.S. markets. With the power of the Corcoran brand and the resources and support of Realogy, brokerage firms across the U.S. can now, by aligning with Corcoran, become more competitive, and utilize the brand to help increase their market presence and build their business."

"We are pleased to welcome Corcoran into our powerhouse family of franchise brands, which collectively cover the largest share of the residential real estate market," said John Peyton, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. "They each offer a distinct personality, history, and expertise, fueled by Realogy's leading technology and unparalleled access to data. We believe Corcoran with its dynamic approach and strong brand recognition will allow us to unlock additional franchisee opportunities, drive productive agent recruitment and ultimately, capture more share of the market."

Senior vice president of global development, Alvaro Cardenas, will be responsible for overseeing the Corcoran franchise rollout in U.S. and global markets. Cardenas will lead the Corcoran franchise sales team in presenting brokerage firms and entrepreneurs the opportunity to become a Corcoran franchisee. According to Cardenas, "Corcoran's expansion into new markets is a unique and rare chance for brokerage firms to affiliate with one of the most powerful real estate brands. We are pleased that we can now begin discussions with the many prospective franchisees who have expressed interest."

The Corcoran® brand will embody the Corcoran "Live Who You Are®" philosophy and is expected to expand on the success of The Corcoran Group, a Realogy owned brokerage business and a leading residential real estate brokerage company based in New York City. With 2,300 sales associates serving both domestic and international clientele, The Corcoran Group has offices located in New York, including Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork and Shelter Island, as well as Florida markets, including Delray Beach and Palm Beach.

Since January 2019, Corcoran Group LLC has begun building a new real estate franchise company, and franchisees will benefit from the brand's history of guiding people on their journey to find their new home. Corcoran Group LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S., focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers.

