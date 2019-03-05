Realogy : ERA Unveils New Affiliation In Tucson, Arizona

MADISON, N.J., March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced the affiliation of Habitation Realty, a 21-agent brokerage headquartered in Tucson, Arizona. Established in 2007, the company will now serve clients as Habitation Realty ERA Powered.

Founded by Alex Mastrangelo, a long-time Arizona resident with a passion for refurbishing historic homes, the company has primarily catered to home buyers, sellers, and renters in Tucson. Formed during the last housing downturn, Mastrangelo began offering property management as an alternative to clients who were considering short sales for their homes, and it remains a robust division in the brokerage today.

"Habitation Realty is a company that works diligently to satisfy its clients, and whose innovative practices make the organization a great addition to the ERA® family," said Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. "We're excited to add Habitation Realty and its sterling reputation to our growing national network."

As Habitation Realty joins the ERA network, the brokerage plans to expand into a second office, located in Bisbee, Arizona, as well as affiliate 10 additional independent sales agents in the next year.

"ERA believes in testing out new ideas and allowing brokerages to independently innovate on the ground level," said Alex Mastrangelo, founder of Habitation Realty. "This is something I've done my whole career and look forward to continuing under the ERA brand name. This affiliation also provides us with more resources in terms of technology and agent-centered education, enabling us to stay at the forefront of change in the industry while remaining true to who we are as a brokerage."

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate , we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program. The ERA Real Estate network includes 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC ( www.ERA.com ) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

