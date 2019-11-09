Realogy : Jim Fite, President & Chief Executive Officer, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company Receives Leadership Award From RISMedia, Inc.

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that Jim Fite, president and chief executive officer of CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company, was honored with "The Real Estate Leadership Award" at RISMedia's 24th Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner at the Fairmont in San Francisco. Fite was honored as an industry visionary who embraces innovation and exercises resilience to blaze new paths to success for real estate professionals and consumers alike. Since taking over the company from his father in 1977, he and his sister, Jan Fite Miller, have grown from one office with eight affiliated agents to 30 offices and more than 800 affiliated agents and industry practitioners.

"Jim is a legend in this business, known for creating a culture of integrity and service," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "His company's reputation for delivering extraordinary experiences and making a difference in people's lives in the Dallas/Fort Worth area is second to none."

As the most experienced residential real estate brokerage in Dallas/Fort Worth, the CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company has been named a Top 100 Place to Work in the Metroplex by the Dallas Morning News and a Best Place to Work by the Dallas Business Journal. Since 1997, the company has received recognition as the #1 CENTURY 21® affiliated brokerage (closed units) in Texas and the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex.

"I am extremely humbled by this recognition for our company, our team of relentless sales professionals and for the CENTURY 21 brand," added Fite. "Our proven success in the real estate industry confirms our commitment to the real estate profession and dedication to ensure that our clients and real estate professionals see that the CENTURY 21 Judge Fite Company is a place where they feel at home."

The RISMedia annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner is the industry's premier "who's who" event. Brokers in attendance at the reception and dinner represent 20 percent of the annual real estate transactions in the United States.

