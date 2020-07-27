Realogy : Norman Named President Of Coldwell Banker Realty In New Jersey And Rockland County, N.Y.

MADISON, N.J., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sue Yannaccone, regional executive vice president of Coldwell Banker Realty, Eastern Seaboard and Midwest regions, is pleased to announce that Rob Norman has been chosen as president to lead the Coldwell Banker Realty in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York company. Norman will oversee the daily operations of 46 real estate brokerage sales offices and approximately 3,700 affiliated sales associates.

Norman has enjoyed a successful 18-year career with Coldwell Banker Realty, joining the New Jersey and Rockland County, New York company in 2002 as branch vice president of its Montclair office. He was then selected to lead the Morristown office in 2009. During his tenure as a branch vice president, Norman was a frequent recipient of the company's annual President's Council for Managers Award, honoring his exemplary leadership and management skills. Norman was promoted to regional vice president in 2015, responsible for 14 sales offices spanning Essex, Morris, Somerset and Sussex counties. In 2018, he was selected as regional vice president of the company's north region, overseeing 17 sales offices throughout Bergen, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties, as well as Rockland County, New York.

A Denville resident, Norman earned a bachelor's degree in communications and public relations from Susquehanna University. He is a member of the North Central Jersey Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS®. Norman has been recognized by the New Jersey Senate and U.S. Senate for his support of diversity in business.

Norman is succeeding Hal Maxwell, who was president of Coldwell Banker Realty in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York for more than a decade before retiring in June 2020.

"Rob is a clear choice to lead the company and I am excited to welcome him into this crucial role. For more than 20 years, Rob has built a highly successful career in real estate management. He knows Coldwell Banker Realty inside-out and is perfectly positioned to expand our presence in local markets, elevate the partnership we provide to agents, and enhance the service we deliver to our clients."

– Sue Yannaccone, regional executive vice president Coldwell Banker Realty, Eastern Seaboard and Midwest regions

"Coldwell Banker provides superior tools and services and I greatly look forward to helping our agents utilize these tools to achieve their goals in their respective markets to exceed in business and lead exceptional lives. They play an important role by guiding buyers and sellers who are making pivotal financial and life decisions."

– Rob Norman, president, Coldwell Banker Realty in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York

About Coldwell Banker Realty in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York

Coldwell Banker Realty in New Jersey and Rockland County, New York is a leading residential real estate brokerage company with approximately 46 offices and 3.700 affiliated sales associates. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. Visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

