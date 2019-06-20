Realogy : Pamela Liebman Named One Of The Most Powerful Women In New York

MADISON, N.J., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, the leading residential real estate brokerage firm, has been named to Crain's New York Business's 2019 "50 Most Powerful Women in New York" list. The Corcoran Group is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) and part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage, which operates Realogy's company owned real estate brokerage offices.

The biennial ranking, which was announced on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, honors "women with the most influence, impact and power in New York," according to Crain's.

Liebman leads The Corcoran Group with more than 2,200 agents and employees and has been a vital force in the New York City residential real estate industry for over 30 years. She is responsible for expanding the brand's presence both within the United States and internationally with the recent launch of the Corcoran franchise business, which targets global megacities and sought-after leisure markets around the world.

Additionally, Liebman secured the coveted assignment to market and sell all residential properties at the groundbreaking Hudson Yards new development project, which opened earlier this year on Manhattan's West Side and is the largest private development project in the history of the United States.

Through assurances of her personal involvement, Corcoran was awarded the opportunity to manage sales at 220 Park Avenue South, the most successful residential new development property in Manhattan history where the record-breaking sale of a $240 million penthouse earlier this year was the highest price paid for a home in the country.

"I am honored to work alongside someone as talented and forward-thinking as Pam and thrilled to celebrate her well-deserved ranking among New York's female leaders," said John Peyton, president and CEO, Realogy Franchise Group. "Being one of the top female real estate leaders to make the list, this recognition is a true testament to her outstanding and respected position in the industry. Her incredible leadership and dynamic approach toward running a successful real estate business makes Realogy proud to have her as an integral part of the chief executive team."

Women included in Crain's "50 Most Powerful Women in New York" rankings include leaders from a broad range of fields, such as media, tech, politics, transportation, education, finance, fashion, banking, real estate, law, government, architecture, entertainment, health care and insurance, among others.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of residential real estate services in the U.S. that is focused on empowering independent sales agents to best serve today's consumers. Realogy delivers its services through its well-known industry brands including Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Climb Real Estate®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, Sotheby's International Realty® as well as NRT, Cartus®, Title Resource Group and ZapLabs®, an in-house innovation and technology development lab. Realogy's fully integrated business model includes brokerage, franchising, relocation, mortgage, and title and settlement services. Realogy provides independent sales agents access to leading technology, best-in-class marketing and learning programs, and support services to help them become more productive and build stronger businesses. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 190,800 independent sales agents in the United States and approximately 111,100 independent sales agents in 112 other countries and territories. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group, a leading residential real estate brokerage company in New York City, operates 40 offices with 2,200 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork of Long Island and Shelter Island, N.Y., Delray Beach, Palm Beach and West Palm Beach, Fla. The Corcoran Group is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company and a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) that operates Realogy's company-owned real estate brokerage offices.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pamela-liebman-named-one-of-the-most-powerful-women-in-new-york-300872241.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.