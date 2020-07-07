Realogy : Real Estate Visionary Stephanie Anton Joins Corcoran To Support Expanding Franchise Business

MADISON, N.J., July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group LLC today announced the appointment of Stephanie Anton, previously of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, to lead marketing and growth for The Corcoran Group as its Senior Vice President. Her appointment comes following the successful Corcoran franchise business that launched in February.

In her role, Anton will help to further expand Corcoran franchising with direct oversight of franchise marketing, servicing, and development. For Corcoran to ensure partnership and support as the brand continues to develop its franchise business presence across the U.S. and around the world, Anton will build upon the world-class support services available to Corcoran affiliates, backed by Realogy. She will report directly to Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group.

"As we roll out the next evolution of Corcoran, I am thrilled to welcome Stephanie to our leadership team to even further elevate Corcoran's support services for our affiliates and their agents," said Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. "With her expansive experience as an innovative leader in the marketing and real estate spaces combined, Stephanie's respectable influence will bring a plethora of growth opportunities to our already powerful organization."

In addition to her core role at Corcoran, Anton will also take her array of global experience to serve an additional role with Corcoran's parent company, Realogy. As Managing Director of Global Services for Realogy Franchise Group, Anton will also be responsible for strengthening Realogy's global franchise infrastructure and report to President and CEO John Peyton.

Anton was most recently the president at Luxury Portfolio International, the luxury division of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, where she was responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of the high-end marketing division since 2006. Before that, she served as Vice President of Marketing for large Chicagoland brokerage Koenig & Strey GMAC Home Services.

Anton has been named to the Inman 101 list of innovative leaders, to Luxury Daily's prestigious Luxury Women to Watch, and has been recognized by the NAWRB (National Association of Women in the Real Estate Business) as Marketer of the Year. She also was a Forbes Real Estate Council member and sat on the Board of Managers for the real estate industry initiative, Upstream. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Boston University and a Masters, Integrated Marketing Communications from Northwestern University.

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group is a leading residential real estate brand with more than 50 offices and more than 3,300 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork of Long Island and Shelter Island, N.Y., Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, 30A, Surfside, Windermere and Dr. Phillips, FL; San Francisco, CA, Lake Tahoe and Reno, NV, and Chicago, IL. The Corcoran® Brand is comprised of company owned offices, which are owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC, and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21® , Coldwell Banker® , Coldwell Banker Commercial® , Corcoran® , ERA® , and Sotheby's International Realty® . Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity . Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

