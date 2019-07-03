Realogy : Thirty-Four Century 21 Real Estate Relentless Affiliated Sales Professionals Among NAHREP Top 250 Awards List

MADISON, N.J., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that 34 of its relentless affiliated agents held industry-best top positions in the eighth annual National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Agents Report that recognizes outstanding Hispanic real estate agents and teams whose hard work and dedication has led them to close an outstanding number of transactions in an effort to increase the rate of sustainable Hispanic homeownership in communities across the country. The 34 CENTURY 21® System members represent 13.6% of the honorees on the Top 250 list, the second highest total among all real estate companies, as well as 137 total distinctions and 86 unique individuals on the overall report*. The continued presence of CENTURY 21 affiliated agents and teams on the NAHREP list signifies an important part of the brand's commitment to Hispanic homeownership and entrepreneurship.

"We're proud to see our affiliated agents and offices being honored for delivering extraordinary experiences to home buyers and sellers in communities across the nation," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21. "These talented system members demonstrate an entrepreneurial spirit that is harnessing the Hispanic buying power in our country and helping to move the economy forward. As Century 21 aims to transform the industry from transactional to experiential, our multicultural marketing strategies are a key factor in helping our affiliates grow their businesses."

Of the CENTURY 21 relentless agents and teams on the NAHREP Top 250 Latino Agents Report list in 2019, several earned top honors including:

TOP INDIVIDUAL AGENTS BY VOLUME :

- #4 Dania Perry of CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates in Treasure Island, Florida with $123.7 million in sales volume

- #7 Marty Rodriguez of CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez in Glendora, California, with $64.2 million in sales volume

TOP TEAMS BY VOLUME:

- # Michelle Fermin of CENTURY 21 North East The Fermin Group in Andover, Massachusetts with $67 million in sales volume

- #16 Nora Aguirre of CENTURY 21 Americana Nora Aguirre Team in Las Vegas, Nevada with $43.1 million in sales volume

TOP INDIVIDUAL AGENTS BY SIDES:

- #19 Matias Rosales of CENTURY 21 Action Group in Yuma, Arizona with 128 sides

- #31 Marty Rodriguez of CENTURY 21 Marty Rodriguez in Glendora, California with 107.5 sides

In addition, the Top 25 Millennial Teams category featured three members of the CENTURY 21 family, including the #4 spot going to Nora Aguirre, CENTURY 21 Americana Nora Aguirre Team. The Top 100 individual volume category included seven CENTURY 21 honorees, and in the Top 50 Teams category, the C21® brand earned three spots. The full list of 2019 honorees can be viewed at NAHREP.org/top250/agent/.



*SOURCE: National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Top 250 Latino Agents Report, Nahrep.org/top250/agent/

