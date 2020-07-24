Log in
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP.

(RLGY)
  Report
News 


Realogy : To Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Host Webcast On July 30, 2020

07/24/2020 | 01:07pm EDT

MADISON, N.J., July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, July 30, 2020, prior to the company's webcast scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. During this call the company will report its second quarter 2020 financial results and provide a business update.

The webcast will be hosted by Ryan Schneider, chief executive officer and president, and Charlotte Simonelli, chief financial officer and treasurer.

Investors may access the conference call live via webcast at www.realogy.com under "Investors" or by dialing 833-646-0499 (toll free); international participants should dial 918-922-3007. Please dial in at least five to 10 minutes prior to start time. A webcast replay will also be available on the company's website.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) is the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services, encompassing franchise, brokerage, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture. Realogy's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran ®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, best-in-class learning and support services, and high-quality lead generation programs, Realogy fuels the productivity of independent sales agents, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Realogy's affiliated brokerages operate around the world with approximately 188,900 independent sales agents in the United States and more than 122,400 independent sales agents in 113 other countries and territories. Recognized for nine consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work and one of Forbes' Best Employers for Diversity. Realogy is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

Investor Contacts:

Media Contact:

Alicia Swift

Trey Sarten

(973) 407-4669

(973) 407-2162

alicia.swift@realogy.com

 

trey.sarten@realogy.com

 



Danielle Kloeblen


(973) 407-2148


danielle.kloeblen@realogy.com

 


 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/realogy-to-release-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-and-host-webcast-on-july-30-2020-301099537.html

SOURCE Realogy Holdings Corp.


© PRNewswire 2020
