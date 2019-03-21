Realogy : Todd Hetherington & Mary Lynn Stone, Influential Industry Leaders And Co-Owners Of CENTURY 21 New Millennium, Named To RISMedia Newsmakers Hall Of Fame

MADISON, N.J., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that Todd Hetherington and Mary Lynn Stone, co-owners of CENTURY 21 New Millennium and recognized influential leaders in the real estate industry, were inducted into the second-annual Real Estate Newsmakers Hall of Fame (HOF). Since joining the CENTURY 21® System in 1998, Hetherington and Stone have guided CENTURY 21 New Millennium to the pinnacle of real estate brokerage success, consistently recognized in the last 10 years as a top three producing CENTURY 21 firm in the world. The duo earned the HOF honor for their headline-making influence in real estate in 2018.

"There simply are not enough words to describe Mary Lynn and Todd, and the positive impact they have had on the lives of thousands of home buyers and sellers throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. as well as the 900-plus agents that call New Millennium home," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate. "On behalf of the more than 127,000 CENTURY 21 sales professionals worldwide, we congratulate them and recognize that we could not have better ambassadors representing our brand."

Hetherington and Stone, and the entire team of more than 900 agents and staff across 20 CENTURY 21 New Millennium office, live the brand's mission every day to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. They put the "care" into everything that they do, and despite having a strong market presence and national recognition, they will never outgrow their emphasis on service.

To follow are short bios on Todd Hetherington and Mary Lynn Stone.

Mary Lynn Stone

Mary Lynn Stone is president and co-owner of NM Management, Inc., an Alexandria, Va., based corporation which provides a complete range of real estate sales and service support to clients in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. In addition to general real estate brokerage, services include on-site mortgage, title, property management and access to a vast network of relocation and other real estate service providers worldwide. NM Management, Inc., is the parent company of CENTURY 21 New Millennium.

Todd A. Hetherington

Todd A. Hetherington is CEO and co-owner of NM Management, Inc., an Alexandria, Va., based full-service real estate holding company whose organizations provide residential and commercial real estate sales and service support to clients in Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia. Through mergers, strategic acquisitions, and management team building over the past 20 years, Todd, along with his business partner and their strong team of leaders, has grown CENTURY 21 New Millennium to a sales force of approximately 900+ agents at 20 locations in the national capitol area. Todd is ranked among The Most Powerful People in Residential Real Estate according to the annual Swanepoel Trending Report, which lists the real estate industry's most influential thought leaders and senior executives.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 127,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 9,600 offices spanning 80 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2019 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, C21® and the CENTURY 21 Logo are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

Contacts:

Peter Mosca

Century 21 Real Estate LLC

Phone: 973.407.5180

Email: peter.mosca@century21.net

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/todd-hetherington--mary-lynn-stone-influential-industry-leaders-and-co-owners-of-century-21-new-millennium-named-to-rismedia-newsmakers-hall-of-fame-300816605.html

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC