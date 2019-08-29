Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Realogy Holdings Corp    RLGY

REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP

(RLGY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 9, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/29/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Realogy Holdings Corp. ("Realogy" or the "Company") (NYSE: RLGY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Realogy securities between February 24, 2017 through May 22, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rlgy.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Realogy was engaged in anticompetitive behavior by requiring property sellers to pay the commissions of a buyer's broker at an inflated rate; (2) Realogy's anticompetitive actions would prompt the U.S. Department of Justice to open an antitrust investigation into the real estate industry's practices regarding brokers' commissions; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about the Realogy's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. 

If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/rlgy or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Realogy you have until September 9, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert---realogy-holdings-corp-rlgy---bronstein-gewirtz--grossman-llc-notifies-shareholders-of-class-action-and-lead-plaintiff-deadline-september-9-2019-300908986.html

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP
03:01pSHAREHOLDER ALERT - REALOGY HOLDINGS : September 9, 2019
PR
03:21aREALOGY : 8-k
PU
08/27REALOGY : Better Homes And Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene, Houston's Number One..
PR
08/27REALOGY : Coldwell Banker Helps Find Forever Homes for Dogs during National Pet ..
PU
08/24Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Realogy Hold..
PR
08/20REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/19REALOGY : Affiliated Agents Lead NAGLREP Top LGBT+ Agent Rankings For Second Con..
PR
08/19REALOGY : The Unprecedented Global Reach And Operating Presence Of Century 21 Re..
PR
08/15LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Su..
BU
08/15REALOGY : CENTURY 21 AA Realty Agent Wins "Relentless Agent Award" For Deliverin..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group