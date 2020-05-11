Log in
Sotheby's International Realty : Announces Affiliation with Expansión to Launch First-Ever Global Real Estate Portal in the Mexican Market

05/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

MADISON, N.J., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is the exclusive launch sponsor of a new, multi-lingual real estate portal on one of Mexico's leading business publications, Expansión. Sotheby's International Realty is the first luxury real estate brand to showcase its listings to prospective homebuyers on the marketplace and the affiliation marks a first for the real estate industry in the Mexican market.

"As the only truly international luxury real estate brand, our affiliation with Expansión and Grupo Expansión enables us to deliver even broader global exposure for each of the impressive listings represented by the Sotheby's International Realty® network," said Brad Nelson, chief marketing officer of Sotheby's International Realty. "The affiliation with Expansión not only promotes our exciting properties to a luxury and business audience, it also builds on our history of encouraging technological advancement in the real estate industry in global markets."

Expansión is a multi-platform business outlet covering finance, technology, arts and lifestyle with a reach of more than 15 million readers. The publication is a part of Grupo Expansión, a Mexican media group, that publishes eight print tiles and seven digital websites, reaching a combined total of more than 22 million readers.

Sotheby's International Realty will maintain exclusivity for the real estate portal for one year. Together with Grupo Expansión, the brand will drive traffic and promote the launch of the new real estate platform across the publishing group's top titles including, Elle Decor, Quién, Expansión, Obras and Life and Style in both print and digital formats.

The Sotheby's International Realty brand's affiliation with Expansión not only expands the brand's global reach, it reinforces the brand's continued focus on technology and pioneering the real estate experience in international markets.

Sotheby's International Realty has helped to launch global real estate portals in top-tier publications such as Bloomberg, Mansion Global, The Financial Times in Europe, NIKKEI in Asia, and more.

To visit the Sotheby's International Realty brand on the Expansión real estate portal, click here. To learn more about Sotheby's International Realty, click here.

About Sotheby's International Realty
Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans 1,000 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house.  The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc.  Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

CONTACT

Melissa Couch
PR Manager
Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC
973-407-6142
melissa.couch@sothebysrealty.com 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sothebys-international-realty-announces-affiliation-with-expansion-to-launch-first-ever-global-real-estate-portal-in-the-mexican-market-301056220.html

SOURCE Sotheby's International Realty


© PRNewswire 2020
