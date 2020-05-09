Atlanta apartment landlords: Nearly 85% paid May rent

Atlanta Business Chronicle (May 9, 2020) -- Atlanta apartment landlords reported slightly less than 85% of renters made a payment in May, as businesses including hard hit stores and restaurants slowly start to reopen amid the pandemic.
Here's a look how other major cities fared, according to real estate analytics firm RealPage Inc.:
Denver: 89.7%
Austin: 89.1%
Portland: 88.1%
San Francisco 88%
Tampa: 87.2 %
Dallas: 87%
Seattle: 87%
Raleigh/Durham: 86.3%
Phoenix: 86.2%
Atlanta: 84.9%
Charlotte: 84.4%
