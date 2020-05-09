Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RealPage, Inc.    RP

REALPAGE, INC.

(RP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Atlanta apartment landlords: Nearly 85% paid May rent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/09/2020 | 09:44am EDT

Atlanta Business Chronicle (May 9, 2020) -- Atlanta apartment landlords reported slightly less than 85% of renters made a payment in May, as businesses including hard hit stores and restaurants slowly start to reopen amid the pandemic.

Here's a look how other major cities fared, according to real estate analytics firm RealPage Inc.:

  • Denver: 89.7%
  • Austin: 89.1%
  • Portland: 88.1%
  • San Francisco 88%
  • Tampa: 87.2 %
  • Dallas: 87%
  • Seattle: 87%
  • Raleigh/Durham: 86.3%
  • Phoenix: 86.2%
  • Atlanta: 84.9%
  • Charlotte: 84.4%

Read more at: Atlanta Business Chronicle

Disclaimer

RealPage Inc. published this content on 09 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2020 13:43:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on REALPAGE, INC.
09:44aATLANTA APARTMENT LANDLORDS : Nearly 85% paid May rent
PU
05/08REALPAGE : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
05/08REALPAGE : A surprising 87% of D-FW apartment residents made their May rent paym..
PU
05/08REALPAGE : How Portals are Enabling Apartments to Stay in Touch with Residents, ..
PU
05/07REALPAGE : IR Fact Sheet Q1 2020
PU
05/07REALPAGE : IR Presentation Q1 2020
PU
05/06REALPAGE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/06REALPAGE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
05/06REALPAGE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
05/06COVID-19 : Staying Ahead in a Crisis with Analytics (Webcast Summary)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 137 M
EBIT 2020 262 M
Net income 2020 32,3 M
Debt 2020 847 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 194x
P/E ratio 2021 71,5x
EV / Sales2020 6,17x
EV / Sales2021 4,86x
Capitalization 6 172 M
Chart REALPAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
RealPage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 71,63  $
Last Close Price 66,23  $
Spread / Highest target 20,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, Co-President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Co-President
Thomas C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Barry R. Carter Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE, INC.23.22%6 172
ORACLE CORPORATION1.11%168 937
SAP SE-10.46%139 259
INTUIT INC.7.04%73 080
SERVICENOW INC.33.63%71 945
RINGCENTRAL, INC.58.14%23 446
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group