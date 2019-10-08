RealPage : Annette VanDuren Interviews on SmartSource Accounting

MULTIHOUSING PRO (OCTOBER 8, 2019) - Today's tight job market, the current housing crisis and concerns about the impending softening of the multifamily market are prompting property owners to look for ways to control the cost of non-revenue producing functions.

RealPage Inc.'s SmartSource accounting solution is one option for achieving both greater back office efficiency and financial savings and stability for companies looking to minimize the impact of those challenges.

The multifamily industry has a long history of outsourcing property management, utility billing and tax preparation to third-party providers and more and more companies are adding accounting to that list.

