RealPage : Annette VanDuren Interviews on SmartSource Accounting

0
10/08/2019

MULTIHOUSING PRO (OCTOBER 8, 2019) - Today's tight job market, the current housing crisis and concerns about the impending softening of the multifamily market are prompting property owners to look for ways to control the cost of non-revenue producing functions.

RealPage Inc.'s SmartSource accounting solution is one option for achieving both greater back office efficiency and financial savings and stability for companies looking to minimize the impact of those challenges.

The multifamily industry has a long history of outsourcing property management, utility billing and tax preparation to third-party providers and more and more companies are adding accounting to that list.

Read more at: MULTIHOUSING PRO

Disclaimer

RealPage Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 17:25:10 UTC
