RealPage : Landlords Boosted Rents Last Year, but Tenants May Soon Have the Edge

By Laura Kusisto

Landlords are expected to have a tough time raising rents this year as a crush of new apartments hits the market, ending a brief reprieve when the market picked up late last year.

A strong jobs backdrop and sluggish home sales led to a pickup in rental growth during the third and fourth quarter. The stronger second half helped stabilize the rental market after a couple of years of slowing growth and generous concessions to tenants.

Rents grew 3.3% in 2018, up from 2.5% during 2017 and the best performance since 2015, according to RealPage Inc. Rent growth is now hovering just above the long-term average of nearly 3%, indicating that the market is fairly evenly balanced between landlords and tenants.

"Demand remained strong -- despite our developers' best efforts to overbuild," Toby Bozzuto, president and chief executive of the Bozzuto Group, quipped.

Sean Burton, chief executive at Cityview, which owns units on the West Coast, said his firm has seen fewer people moving out to buy homes, which has also helped boost demand. "They just cant afford it with the spike we had in mortgage rates," he said.

Others say the fourth quarter's results could be the best news landlords get for a while. This year brings some stiff new headwinds that are likely to slow the market again.

Developers are slated to complete another 319,000 new units in 2019, up from last year's still-aggressive figure of 287,000 units. That is the largest influx of new apartment supply in roughly three decades.

Filling those units could be particularly challenging if the economy begins to slow as expected.

"We certainly saw we can handle that [much supply] as long as the economy is producing 200,000 jobs a month, but that's realistically not the expectation for next year," said Greg Willett, RealPage's chief economist.

Rent strengthening last year was widespread. Of the 50 largest markets in the RealPage report, just two showed meaningfully slower rent growth in 2018 than in 2017.

The share of occupied apartments hovered at 95.4% during the fourth quarter of 2018, just above 95% in the fourth quarter of 2017, according to RealPage.

That was a stronger performance than most analysts had predicted earlier in the year, when landlords were struggling to fill units and handing out generous concessions, such as two or three months of free rent. As mortgage rates rose and the for-sale market slowed later in the year, that provided an unexpected boost to the rental market.

"The fact that everyone was hesitant about the housing market was good for the apartment market," said Barbara Byrne Denham, senior economist at Reis Inc.

Reis's data similarly showed slight strengthening in the market, with rents growing 4.6% in 2018 as opposed to 4% in 2017. The vacancy rate remained unchanged in the fourth quarter compared with the third, according to Reis.

