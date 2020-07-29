Log in
RealPage : Sees Success with AI ChatBot Named “Paige”

07/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Improves Conversion at 30% Lower Cost

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, introduced an AI ChatBot earlier this year (click here to watch video) as part of its 24/7 Virtual Leasing Office. The ChatBot, named Paige, is part of RealPage® Contact Center 3.0, designed to provide an additional communication option to customers who are working with limited or reduced onsite staffing without compromising the quality of their customer service or missing incoming leads.

Since its introduction in May 2020, thousands of units have adopted Paige as their AI Leasing Agent, and visit set ratios have remained the same for AI Chat as they were for live chat. Plus Paige continues to learn from successfully handling thousands of interactions. Paige started with the ability to answer common leasing questions such as availability, pricing and pet policies, and is now capable of answering questions about fees, local schools, rent specials, amenities and more. All at a cost that’s 30% lower than live chat.

Part of this success is due to the uniqueness of RealPage’s AI ChatBot, as the “AI” stands for Augmented Intelligence, which means that Paige will automatically warm-transfer a prospect to a live Contact Center agent if the request is outside Paige’s scope of support. Prospects also have the option to request a live agent at any time. Paige is the only chatbot in the industry backed up by live agents, providing prospects with full support in their channel of choice at their time of choice, so all questions can be answered and visits set in a single interaction.

“Leasing-staff are spread more thinly today than ever, and AI supports the 24/7 Virtual Leasing Office by providing a cost-effective, quality solution for those who may not have considered using a contact center previously,” said Jon Pastor, SVP of Consumer Solutions at RealPage. “More and more prospects are using websites as their primary source to select their next home, and Paige can be added to any property website, not just those offered by RealPage, to help increase the number of direct inquires and dramatically improve conversion ratios from leads to leases.”

RealPage invites you to demo Paige at https://villaverano.cms.myleasestar.com/; RealPage Contact Center agents are ready to answer all chats routed to them.

For more information about Contact Center 3.0 and the new automated assistant or 24/7 Virtual Leasing Office, please visit www.realpage.com/contact-center/.

About RealPage

RealPage provides a technology platform that enables real estate owners and managers to change how people experience and use rental space. Clients use the platform to gain transparency in asset performance, leverage data insights and monetize space to create incremental yields. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 18 million units worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit https://www.RealPage.com.


© Business Wire 2020
