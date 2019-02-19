Log in
RealPage : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

0
02/19/2019 | 09:08am EST

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, on Monday, February 25, 2019, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EST the same day to discuss its financial results. Participants are encouraged to listen to the presentation via a live web broadcast at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/rlpg/mediaframe/28931/indexl.html. In addition, a live dial-in is available domestically at 877-407-9128 and internationally at 201-493-6752. A replay will be available at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use its platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,400 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit www.realpage.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 873 M
EBIT 2018 204 M
Net income 2018 36,8 M
Debt 2018 311 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 148,00
P/E ratio 2019 86,21
EV / Sales 2018 6,73x
EV / Sales 2019 5,65x
Capitalization 5 560 M
Chart REALPAGE INC
Duration : Period :
RealPage Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 68,5 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Treasurer
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Jason A. Wright Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE INC22.85%5 560
ORACLE CORPORATION14.55%185 619
SAP8.37%130 724
INTUIT18.53%60 549
SERVICENOW INC31.92%42 116
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.25.34%17 527
