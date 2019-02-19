RealPage : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018, on Monday, February 25, 2019, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EST the same day to discuss its financial results. Participants are encouraged to listen to the presentation via a live web broadcast at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/rlpg/mediaframe/28931/indexl.html. In addition, a live dial-in is available domestically at 877-407-9128 and internationally at 201-493-6752. A replay will be available at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use its platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,400 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit www.realpage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219005370/en/