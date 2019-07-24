Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RealPage Inc    RP

REALPAGE INC

(RP)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 07/24 04:00:00 pm
64.08 USD   +1.04%
04:41pREALPAGE : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/22REALPAGE : reg; Releases Market Analytics
PU
07/22REALPAGE :  RealPage® Releases Market Analytics
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RealPage : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 04:41pm EDT

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, after the market closes.

The Company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT the same day to discuss its financial results. Participants are encouraged to listen to the presentation via a live web broadcast at https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/rlpg/mediaframe/31595/indexl.html. In addition, a live dial-in is available domestically at 877-407-9128 and internationally at 201-493-6752. A replay will be available at 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use its platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,100 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about RealPage, please visit www.realpage.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALPAGE INC
04:41pREALPAGE : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
BU
07/22REALPAGE : reg; Releases Market Analytics
PU
07/22REALPAGE :  RealPage® Releases Market Analytics
BU
07/01REALPAGE : reg; Reports Surging Demand for U.S. Apartments in 2Q 2019
PU
07/01REALPAGE :  RealPage® Reports Surging Demand for U.S. Apartments in 2Q 2019
BU
06/26REALPAGE : Releases AI Screening
BU
06/18REALPAGE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/15REALPAGE : Carson and ClickPay Announce Integration
AQ
06/12REALPAGE : to Acquire Hipercept
BU
06/11REALPAGE INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 991 M
EBIT 2019 244 M
Net income 2019 50,9 M
Debt 2019 276 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 118x
P/E ratio 2020 77,7x
EV / Sales2019 6,18x
EV / Sales2020 4,99x
Capitalization 5 852 M
Chart REALPAGE INC
Duration : Period :
RealPage Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 72,50  $
Last Close Price 63,42  $
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Treasurer
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Jason A. Wright Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE INC31.60%5 852
ORACLE CORPORATION27.57%191 643
SAP AG29.37%150 311
INTUIT43.21%73 081
SERVICENOW INC63.44%53 987
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.43.41%20 207
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group