Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RealPage Inc    RP

REALPAGE INC (RP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 11:38pm CEST

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO, will present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 20th Annual Technology Leadership Forum, to be held in Vail, Colorado, on August 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. MDT.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at www.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,400 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on REALPAGE INC
08/10REALPAGE : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/09REALPAGE : As Charlotte grows, here are the four biggest questions about the cit..
AQ
08/03REALPAGE : Charlotte leads the U.S. in apartment-building, but don't expect your..
AQ
08/03REALPAGE (NASDAQ : RP) reported earnings of $0.37 per share meeting Walls Street..
AQ
08/02REALPAGE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02REALPAGE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
08/02REALPAGE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
08/02REALPAGE : to Acquire LeaseLabs
BU
08/02REALPAGE : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
07/26REALPAGE : to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/05RealPage 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/05RealPage's (RP) CEO Stephen Winn on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
08/03RealPage to acquire LeaseLabs 
08/02RealPage EPS in-line, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 871 M
EBIT 2018 201 M
Net income 2018 35,5 M
Finance 2018 107 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 147,88
P/E ratio 2019 87,63
EV / Sales 2018 6,04x
EV / Sales 2019 5,05x
Capitalization 5 367 M
Chart REALPAGE INC
Duration : Period :
RealPage Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 68,5 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
William Bryan Hill CFO, Treasurer & Principal Accounting Officer
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Jason A. Wright Lead Independent Director
Peter Gyenes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE INC33.52%5 367
ORACLE CORPORATION2.67%192 648
SAP7.33%141 218
INTUIT33.85%53 894
SERVICENOW INC44.44%32 885
HEXAGON30.10%20 595
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.