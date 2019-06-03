Log in
REALPAGE INC

(RP)
RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

06/03/2019

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage, will present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference, to be held in Chicago on June 5, 2019 at 4:40 a.m. CT.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at www.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,100 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 991 M
EBIT 2019 244 M
Net income 2019 51,4 M
Finance 2019 131 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 108,00
P/E ratio 2020 71,47
EV / Sales 2019 5,43x
EV / Sales 2020 4,69x
Capitalization 5 517 M
Chart REALPAGE INC
Duration : Period :
RealPage Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REALPAGE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 71,8 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen T. Winn Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Chaffin Glover Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Tom C. Ernst Chief Financial Officer, Executive VP & Treasurer
Jeffrey T. Leeds Independent Director
Jason A. Wright Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REALPAGE INC21.02%5 517
ORACLE CORPORATION12.07%172 933
SAP27.02%151 504
INTUIT24.38%63 476
SERVICENOW INC47.11%48 592
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.33.93%18 355
