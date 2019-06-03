RealPage : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP), a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry, today announced that Steve Winn, Chairman and CEO of RealPage, will present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference, to be held in Chicago on June 5, 2019 at 4:40 a.m. CT.

The presentation will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's Web site at www.realpage.com.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. Clients use our platform to improve operating performance and increase capital returns. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage currently serves over 12,100 clients worldwide from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information about the company, visit https://www.realpage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005877/en/